Video: Rockets Legend Yao Ming Inducted into FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Yao Ming is officially a FIBA Hall of Famer after being inducted as part of the class of 2023 on Thursday at a ceremony in Manila, Philippines.

The eight-time NBA All-Star gave a brief speech as part of his induction in which he expressed thanks to the "hundreds of names" who came before him to help make the game of basketball what it is today.

Ming was among the 12-person class inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame at this year's ceremony.

Ming has joined an exclusive group of former NBA players who have been inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He was a 2016 inductee into the Naismith Hall of Fame.

Other NBA players in that group include Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Shaquille O'Neal and Steve Nash.

Ming had a storied career as part of the Chinese national team. He led his home country to three gold medals at the FIBA Asia Cups in 2001, 2003 and 2005. He was named to the All-Tournament team at the 2002 FIBA World Cup after averaging 21 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in eight games.

After declaring for the NBA draft in 2002, Ming became the first international player to be selected No. 1 overall when he went to the Houston Rockets.

Ming appeared in 486 games with the Rockets in nine seasons. He averaged 19.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game during his NBA career.