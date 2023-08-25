Fantasy Football 2023: 1st-Round Mock Draft Tips and Latest Consensus Rankings

2 of 3

Mock drafts provide opportunities to try out various strategies before the real thing. Do operate them with a purpose.



The first round is typically focused on ball-dominant receivers like Justin Jefferson and elite dual-threat running backs like Christian McCaffrey. Managers who view tight end Travis Kelce as a top-tier fantasy option, though, can target him in Round 1 and see how the next few rounds fall.



Managers who have the time should run multiple mock drafts, targeting different players and positions in the opening round with each of them.



Do you plan to take a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts early? Try grabbing a signal-caller in Round 2 or 3 and seeing if you still end up with a functional starting lineup.



Thinking of waiting until Round 6 for a quarterback? Run a few mocks and see who's available in that range.



Don't be afraid to switch up strategies if one isn't working.



Do use mock drafts to help set up draft boards. While consensus rankings are a great place to start, managers can elevate or lower specific players on their own boards based on personal views and where players are falling in mocks.



If you don't view Jonathan Taylor as a second-round pick because of his trade request and 2022 ankle injury. Adjust your board accordingly and see who's available in mock drafts instead.



Don't forget to stay up-to-date on player's situations. You're going to find New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis to be draft-eligible, but there's a chance that he doesn't play at all in 2023 after deciding to step away from football.



"I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time," Davis said in a statement



Do consider how one player's situation might affect another's. If Davis doesn't play this year, there's a strong chance that Allen Lazard is cemented as New York's No. 2 receiver. If Taylor doesn't suit up for the Indianapolis Colts or isn't at 100 percent to open the season, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson may have a little more value as a scrambler.



Don't set up mock drafts for the wrong parameters. If you're going to compete in a 10-team standard-scoring league with three starting RB slots, running a 12-team, two-RB, PPR mock isn't going to provide the accurate information you need.



Do pay attention to any players who are seeing big fluctuations in draft position between mocks. If you're seeing a specific quarterback going in Round 4 in one mock and Round 10 in another, try to find out why.



Was there an early run on quarterbacks that elevated that player's stock? Is there some injury news that you missed? Apps like FantasyPros' Mock Draft Simulator typically work on consensus rankings, so the changes may not be a coincidence.



Don't autodraft once starting lineups are set. While managers are going to put most of their focus on early draft selections, it pays to know where potential sleepers and rookies are being drafted.



For example, Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo currently holds an average draft position (ADP) of 144, according to FantasyPros. Coming off a 450-year, three-touchdown rookie season, Okonkwo might be a viable fantasy starter in 2023. Knowing where he's likely to be drafted is valuable intel.



Do be prepared to pivot. Managers who have the time to fire off multiple mocks should try setting up multiple draft boards based on separate strategies. All of the information in the world won't change the reality that some managers are going to do something unexpected.



Having a plan for, say, an unexpected Round 4 run on tight ends will help maximize your real-world drafts.

