Updated AEW All In 2023 Match Card at Wembley Stadium and Bold Predictions

Given everything that fans have seen out of MJF since day one of AEW, it's no surprise that many expect him to turn off the bosom buddies shtick and betray Adam Cole in an effort to retain the world title.

That is the predictable conclusion to a storyline that has captured the attention of the company's fans and resulted in what may be the best tale in the promotion's history.

However, that is not the one that will play out at Wembley.

Instead, Cole will betray MJF and then benefit from the interference of Roderick Strong and The Kingdom's Mike Bennett and Matt Taven to win the main event and the world title.

The win not only provides a swerve but also elevates an entire faction of competitors in the process. It gives Cole his first title in the company, too, after a start that was plagued by bad creative and a well-documented battle with concussions.

Perhaps more importantly, it gives fans greater reason to invest in MJF.

Here was a guy, the scum of the earth, changed by the one person who accepted him for who he was and embraced him as a friend. Then, it was all gone. The master manipulator was undone by the first bond he formed with another human being, and it cost him everything he had worked for.

Not only does Cole win the title, for at least for a week with All Out soon to follow, but MJF adds a new layer to his character that will result in him becoming more villainous than ever.