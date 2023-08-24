Updated AEW All In 2023 Match Card at Wembley Stadium and Bold PredictionsAugust 24, 2023
Updated AEW All In 2023 Match Card at Wembley Stadium and Bold Predictions
Not only could All Elite Wrestling break an attendance record for professional wrestling on Sunday, but it could also set the tone and direction for the company for the foreseeable future when it presents All In at Wembley Stadium in London.
With a packed match card featuring top stars and one of the most engaging storylines in the promotion's history, the show is as eagerly anticipated as any Tony Khan has ever presented.
Ahead of the August 27 pay-per-view, which is available on Bleacher Report, let's take a look at the match card and make a few bold predictions for the London event.
Updated Match Card
- AEW World Championship: Adam Cole vs. MJF (c)
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
- AEW World Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm
- AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass vs. The House of Black (c)
- REAL World's Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe
- Stadium Stampede: Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo and a mystery partner vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Santana, Ortiz and a mystery partner
- Coffin match: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage
- Trios match: Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page and Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson and Konosuke Takeshita
- Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship: MJF and Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open (c)
The latest match card for All In includes:
AEW Zero Hour
Bold Prediction: Adam Cole Wins AEW World Championship
Given everything that fans have seen out of MJF since day one of AEW, it's no surprise that many expect him to turn off the bosom buddies shtick and betray Adam Cole in an effort to retain the world title.
That is the predictable conclusion to a storyline that has captured the attention of the company's fans and resulted in what may be the best tale in the promotion's history.
However, that is not the one that will play out at Wembley.
Instead, Cole will betray MJF and then benefit from the interference of Roderick Strong and The Kingdom's Mike Bennett and Matt Taven to win the main event and the world title.
The win not only provides a swerve but also elevates an entire faction of competitors in the process. It gives Cole his first title in the company, too, after a start that was plagued by bad creative and a well-documented battle with concussions.
Perhaps more importantly, it gives fans greater reason to invest in MJF.
Here was a guy, the scum of the earth, changed by the one person who accepted him for who he was and embraced him as a friend. Then, it was all gone. The master manipulator was undone by the first bond he formed with another human being, and it cost him everything he had worked for.
Not only does Cole win the title, for at least for a week with All Out soon to follow, but MJF adds a new layer to his character that will result in him becoming more villainous than ever.
Bold Prediction: The Elite Falters on AEW's Biggest Stage
The Young Bucks will challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship while Kenny Omega and Hangman Page team with Kota Ibushi to battle Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold's "Switchblade" Jay White and Juice Robinson in trios action.
On the grandest stage AEW has ever promoted, the competitors so influential in the formation of the company...will lose.
All of them.
The Bucks and FTR are essentially bulletproof at this point, but it would mean more for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to retain Sunday because they are such a central part of AEW Collision.
It can be argued that they, along with CM Punk, are the foundation of that show and taking the titles off of them hurts that program more than it strengthens Nick and Matt Jackson at this point.
As for the babyfaces in the trios match, it is essentially the same concept.
White and Robinson are key players on Collision. Takeshita is still finding his footing as a top heel who belongs in the same atmosphere as Omega. Beating them accomplishes nothing because it does not somehow magically strengthen Omega, Page and Ibushi.
They are established stars around the world, while fans who did not follow New Japan Pro-Wrestling are still looking for a reason to take the Bullet Club duo seriously and for Takeshita to earn that win that convinces them he is not just the flavor of the week.
The creative on Wednesday's Dynamite lends credibility to the idea that Omega, Page and the Bucks will lose Sunday, with The Cleaner standing tall following the opening segment and the challengers to FTR's titles telling Harwood and Wheeler they will only ever be the team who got their name from a YouTube show.
Losing to the Jackson brothers would essentially prove them right.
Bold Prediction: There Are No Major Debuts
AEW has made a name out of the surprise debut.
A list of the most memorable moments in company history is littered with memorable debuts, including CM Punk's comeback and the All Out 2021 debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.
One would imagine Tony Khan and Co. would want to book something truly memorable for the biggest show in the promotion's history. Instead, though, they will opt to let the talent already under contract do the talking.
There will be no Edge, whose contract with WWE does not wrap up until the end of September. There has been no buzz of Mercedes Moné making her debut with AEW, and given the state of the women's division, it is not that difficult to see why.
With no obvious major option available, Khan will focus on telling the stories that got the company to the event.
He will highlight the friendship storyline between Cole and MJF, spotlight Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay and why that match is so important to both men and let The Young Bucks and FTR prove that tag team wrestling is alive and well.
As he should.