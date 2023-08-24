Warriors Players Under Most Pressure Entering 2023-24 NBA Season

1 of 3

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Warriors gave James Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in 2020, two-plus seasons to prove whether or not he could fit with this nucleus before ultimately discarding him at this past deadline.



If they're using a similar schedule with Jonathan Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in 2021, that makes this his season to either force his way into a significant role or potentially get traded for someone more capable of helping their championship chances.



While he possesses elite explosiveness and has flashed some high-end shot creation, he hasn't been a consistent enough contributor to log major minutes (18.8 per outing so far). But the Dubs don't need scoring from him as much as they need his presence on the defensive end and the glass.



"The No. 1 thing is he's gotta rebound," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "If he rebounds and he runs the floor, there's going to be a lot of opportunity for him."



Golden State could use an injection of youth, speed and athleticism, but it clearly has no interest in giving Kuminga developmental minutes. The Dubs need him to be a reliable player right now. If he can't answer that challenge this season, he could end it playing elsewhere.

