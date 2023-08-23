Fantasy Football Draft Strategy 2023: Latest Mock Draft and Cheatsheet TipsAugust 23, 2023
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy 2023: Latest Mock Draft and Cheatsheet Tips
It's time to start finalizing your fantasy football draft plans with the start of the 2023 NFL season bearing down on us.
If you haven't participated in a mock draft (or, ideally, multiple mocks) yet, you're leaving a lot of valuable information on the table. If you haven't crafted your personal set of rankings, you won't know which players to target and when. If you haven't identified sleepers and busts, then you might be missing out on league-winners or setting yourself up to make league-losing mistakes.
Use that ticking clock as motivation to get moving, but also recognize that there's still (a little) time to figure out your strategy. We'll help you get started by running through a three-round mock, laying out our top-50 rankings in point-per-reception leagues and finally identifying a few sleepers and busts that have caught our eye.
3-Round, 12-Team, PPR Mock
Round 1
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
9. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
11. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
12. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Round 2
13. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
14. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
15. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
16. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
17. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
18. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
19. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
20. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
21. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
22. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
23. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
24. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
Round 3
25. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
26. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
27. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
28. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
29. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
30. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
32. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
33. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
34. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
35. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
36. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Top-50 PPR Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
5. Cooper Kupp, RB, Los Angeles Rams
6. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
10. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
13. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
14. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
15. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
16. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
17. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
18. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
19. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
20. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
21. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
22. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
23. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
24. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
26. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
27. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
28. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
29. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
30. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
31. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
32. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
33. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
34. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
35. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
36. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
37. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
38. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
39. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
40. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
41. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
42. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
43. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
44. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
45. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
46. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
47. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
49. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
50. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
Sleepers to Target, Busts to Avoid
Sleepers
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
Jones has never been the most dynamic passer, but that's not the only path a quarterback can take to fantasy relevance. Quarterbacks who make plays as a runner instantly raise their fantasy floor, because you don't need as many yards (or, depending on league format, touchdowns) to put up fantasy points.
That's exactly where Jones buttered his bread last season, as he handled 120 carries and converted them into 708 yards and seven scores. If he mirrors that production and perhaps perks up his passing a bit with the addition of dynamic tight end Darren Waller, Jones could make a push for a top-five fantasy finish at the position.
Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
Watson should be the clear-cut top target in Green Bay, and yes, that still matters even in this post-Aaron Rodgers era. Between Jordan Love's arm strength and ability to extend plays with this legs, this is a passing offense that could be a sneaky-good source of big plays.
Watson could be on the receiving end of many of those deep throws. He has the speed to zip past defenders, the size (at 6'4") to catch passes over the top of them and the strength to come down with contested catches. He touched the ball 48 times last season and scored nine times. Assuming his opportunities spike, he could be one of the league's most productive pass-catchers.
Busts
Deshaun Watson
Watson has been a fantasy star in the past, but he is a full two years removed from fantasy relevance. He didn't play at all in 2021 and suited up just six times in 2022, looking nothing like the fantasy juggernaut he used to be.
He was, objectively speaking, brutal upon his return, completing just 58.2 percent of his passes and nearly throwing as many interceptions (five) as touchdowns (seven). A single offseason is suddenly going to morph him back into QB1 status? Consider us highly skeptical and completely uninterested at his average draft cost at No. 82, per FantasyPros.
D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Swift has long tantalized the fantasy community as a dual-threat running back with enough burst to take any touch the distance. But he's always been more exciting in theory than reality, as his workload has been constantly limited by injury issues and shared backfields.
Well, there's no reason other than optimism to imagine his injury problems will go away, and Philly's running back room is among the league's most crowded. Sure, he could become the featured back, but Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell can claim the same. If Swift makes his annual appearance on the injury report early, that could bump him down the depth chart far enough that his fantasy value never really recovers.