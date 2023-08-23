Fantasy Football Draft Strategy 2023: Latest Mock Draft and Cheatsheet Tips

3 of 3

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Sleepers

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants



Jones has never been the most dynamic passer, but that's not the only path a quarterback can take to fantasy relevance. Quarterbacks who make plays as a runner instantly raise their fantasy floor, because you don't need as many yards (or, depending on league format, touchdowns) to put up fantasy points.



That's exactly where Jones buttered his bread last season, as he handled 120 carries and converted them into 708 yards and seven scores. If he mirrors that production and perhaps perks up his passing a bit with the addition of dynamic tight end Darren Waller, Jones could make a push for a top-five fantasy finish at the position.



Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers



Watson should be the clear-cut top target in Green Bay, and yes, that still matters even in this post-Aaron Rodgers era. Between Jordan Love's arm strength and ability to extend plays with this legs, this is a passing offense that could be a sneaky-good source of big plays.



Watson could be on the receiving end of many of those deep throws. He has the speed to zip past defenders, the size (at 6'4") to catch passes over the top of them and the strength to come down with contested catches. He touched the ball 48 times last season and scored nine times. Assuming his opportunities spike, he could be one of the league's most productive pass-catchers.



Busts

Deshaun Watson



Watson has been a fantasy star in the past, but he is a full two years removed from fantasy relevance. He didn't play at all in 2021 and suited up just six times in 2022, looking nothing like the fantasy juggernaut he used to be.



He was, objectively speaking, brutal upon his return, completing just 58.2 percent of his passes and nearly throwing as many interceptions (five) as touchdowns (seven). A single offseason is suddenly going to morph him back into QB1 status? Consider us highly skeptical and completely uninterested at his average draft cost at No. 82, per FantasyPros.



D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles



Swift has long tantalized the fantasy community as a dual-threat running back with enough burst to take any touch the distance. But he's always been more exciting in theory than reality, as his workload has been constantly limited by injury issues and shared backfields.



Well, there's no reason other than optimism to imagine his injury problems will go away, and Philly's running back room is among the league's most crowded. Sure, he could become the featured back, but Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell can claim the same. If Swift makes his annual appearance on the injury report early, that could bump him down the depth chart far enough that his fantasy value never really recovers.

