ATP Announces Money for Guaranteed Minimum Wages for Top 250 Singles Players

Markus Tobisch/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

The ATP announced Tuesday a new initiative to help improve the "financial security" for men's tennis players starting with the 2024 season.

As part of the Baseline program, players ranked in the top 250 will have a guaranteed minimum wage:

"In case a player's prize money earnings finishes below the guaranteed threshold, the ATP will step in to cover the shortfall. For the 2024 season, these levels are $300,000 (Top 100), $150,000 (101-175) and $75,000 (176-250). This assurance will empower players to plan their seasons with greater certainty, focus on their game and invest in their teams. This includes covering the expenses of coaches and personal physios, as well as travel."

The ATP also outlined firm monetary minimums for players who see their season limited due to injuries. Those ranked from No. 176-250 will receive $50,000, with $100,000 going to those between Nos. 101-175. The top 100 players can collect $100,000.

In addition, Baseline covers "up-and-coming players" who climb into the top 125 for the first time. They can receive up to $200,000 as an advance toward their future earnings over the following season. The idea is to help players improve their support staff and resources.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said the organization is "beyond excited to introduce Baseline."

"This initiative is a complete shift in the way tennis approaches player finances," he said. "It represents our commitment to the players and their careers — fostering an environment where they can thrive and elevate the sport. It is also just the start of what we hope to achieve. Our ambition is to expand this game-changing initiative in the years to come."

Playing tennis is a lucrative career for those at the top of the sport. It's a much different story for those who don't compete for Grand Slam titles or advance far in the biggest events on the calendar. That's one reason why match-fixing has been a problem in the past and remains one.

ESPN.com's D'Arcy Maine outlined the situation in a January piece and used Kiranpal Pannu as an example. Pannu earned $6,771 in prize money across the 2022 season, which was well below the $34,500 he paid in expenses associated with his tennis career.

"It's hard to really consider myself a professional when I can't even really provide for myself as a 25-year-old," he said. "I'm lucky that my parents are in a position where they can help me. They can't help me a lot, but they can help me enough to where I can get through."

Baseline won't necessarily help a player in Pannu's position because he's ranked 633rd in the world. It will at least represent a step in the right direction for those who have pushed for players to receive a higher base pay.