Early Bold Predictions for Every NHL Team

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered the offseason with two key players—Auston Matthews and William Nylander—entering the final year of their contracts and eligible for extensions.

They already managed to get one re-signed when they gave Matthews a four-year extension that pays him $13.25 million per season and the highest annual salary in the league.

The Nylander talks have been a little more complicated.

His current deal ($6.9 million per year) has been a steal for Toronto over the past few years and made Nylander one of the most underpaid top-line players in the league. He no doubt wants a significant raise. The question is whether Toronto is willing to give him that...and if it can do so under the salary cap.

The former question is certainly up for debate, but there is a potential path forward for the Maple Leafs regarding the latter if they decided to go that route.

Not only is the salary cap expected to rise significantly over the next few years, Toronto also still has $33 million in cap space for next offseason, per CapFriendly. Assuming that Nylander wants (and gets) a deal in the $8 million to $10 million range, there should still be enough flexibility there for Toronto to pay him and fill in around the remaining core.

The long-term salary-cap outlook will see John Tavares' $11 million cap hit come off the books following the 2024-25 season. He will be 34 years old at that point, and Toronto will either let him go and create all of that additional cap space, or it will re-sign him at what is almost certainly a fraction of that rate. So there will be significant space opening in the future, and a new Nylander deal would only create a cap headache for one season.

Even that is manageable.

Nylander told reporters he would prefer to stay in Toronto, he is still one of its best players and even if the Leafs looked to trade him sometime this season, it would almost certainly make them a worse team.

It might seem complicated right now, but they'll figure out a way to get this completed.