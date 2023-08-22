X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Browns Rumors: CLE Nears $37M in Cap Space After David Njoku Contract Restructure

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 22, 2023

    BEREA, OHIO - JUNE 07: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the Cleveland Browns mandatory veteran minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 07, 2023 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
    Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

    The Cleveland Browns restructured the contract of veteran tight end David Njoku on Tuesday, per ESPN's Field Yates and Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, freeing around $2.7 million in cap space in 2023.

    That has left the Browns with around $37 million in cap room, the most in the NFL.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.