Browns Rumors: CLE Nears $37M in Cap Space After David Njoku Contract Restructure

The Cleveland Browns restructured the contract of veteran tight end David Njoku on Tuesday, per ESPN's Field Yates and Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, freeing around $2.7 million in cap space in 2023.

That has left the Browns with around $37 million in cap room, the most in the NFL.

