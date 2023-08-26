NFL QBs Who Were Still Productive in Their 40s

0 of 5

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Playing quarterback in the NFL is a young man's game, but the old guard occasionally manages to stick around.

And by the old guard, we mostly mean Tom Brady.

However, the seven-time Super Bowl champion—who lifted the Lombardi Trophy twice as a quadragenarian—is one of four quarterbacks who still produced at a high level in their age-40 season or later. Not coincidentally, I would say, each one of them is also a Hall of Famer.

Including three honorable mentions, the seven players who threw for 1,500-plus yards in a season are highlighted.