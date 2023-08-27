Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Ibushi Lose to Bullet Club Gold, Takeshita at AEW All In

New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images

Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold defeated The Golden Elite in a six-man tag team match at AEW All In on Sunday in London.

Kenny Omega looked to be on his way to scoring a victory for the Golden Elite as he was building momentum by taking out Juice Robinson and Jay White with running knee strikes, but Takeshita stepped in from behind to pin Omega with a rollup.

It can be argued that the main impetus for Sunday's match occurred at Double or Nothing back in May when Takeshita shockingly interfered in the Anarchy in the Arena match between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club by attacking Omega.

With that, the hugely popular Takeshita turned heel and aligned with Don Callis, who had turned his back on Omega just a couple of weeks earlier.

That eventually led to a rematch between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club, but the ante was upped, as they did battle in a Blood and Guts match on the July 19 episode of Dynamite.

The BCC added Takeshita to their team since they had a common enemy in Omega, while Omega brought in his longtime friend and Golden Lovers tag team partner in Kota Ibushi to be part of The Elite for Blood and Guts.

Making his AEW in-ring debut, Ibushi helped Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page and The Young Bucks come out on top, and it led to a show of respect between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club afterward.

There was still plenty of bad blood between Omega and Takeshita, though, and it was exacerbated on a recent episode of Dynamite when Callis enlisted Bullet Club Gold members White and Robinson to help Takeshita attack him.

A furious Hangman Page then laid down a challenge for All In, insisting that he would team with Omega and Ibushi in an effort to take out Takeshita, White and Robinson.

There was some thought that AEW would book Omega in a huge singles match against Takeshita or Will Ospreay at the biggest show in company history, but the return of the Golden Lovers alongside Page still elicited excitement among fans.

Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold were victorious at All In, but it seems likely that Omega's rivalry with Callis is far from over, especially with All Out just one week away.

