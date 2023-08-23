Best and Worst Outcomes for 2023 NFL Season's Major QB Questions

1 of 10

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Best: Kyler Murray gets healthy and shows progress

What more could the Cardinals ask for this season? Murray will count an average of nearly $50 million against the salary cap in 2024 and 2025, according to Spotrac, and the team just needs certainty that he'll be good to go beyond this spoiled rebuild year.

Worst: Murray rushes back and/or underperforms, and Cardinals lose out on a top draft pick to replace him

Alternatively, the Cardinals could at least appreciate the certainty associated with knowing Murray just isn't the guy for whatever reason.

If they do come to that realization this season, though, they'd better hope they stink enough to land a primo draft pick for a shot at an elite prospect such as Caleb Williams or Drake Maye next April.