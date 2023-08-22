Conor McGregor Says 'December Is Back on the Table' for Potential UFC Return

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Conor McGregor's long-awaited return to the Octagon may be happening in December after all, per the ex-UFC featherweight and lightweight champion himself.

There was legitimate concern McGregor wouldn't be able to face his Ultimate Fighter adversary, Michael Chandler, in December after the former fighter did not reenter the USADA testing pool in time for that bout.

"They're not going to let me fight in December, ladies and gentlemen," McGregor said last weekend in a series of audio notes on X (h/t Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie).

"You've seen Chris Weidman [at UFC 292]. Imagine what that injury is. I feel like I'm being kept from my livelihood, and I've been feeling this for years. I'm not going to air grievances. I'm going to buoy down and soldier on. I'm ready. I wanted an announcement for [UFC 296 on] Dec. 16. I've given everything. So, it's not going to happen. It doesn't look like it's going to happen."

Fighters must be in the testing pool for at least six months before receiving clearance to fight. However, ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported via the USADA's website that McGregor hasn't been in that pool since the third quarter of 2022. The USADA runs the UFC's anti-doping program.

McGregor has been out of the Octagon since July 2021, when he suffered a broken tibia in a match against Dustin Poirier.

