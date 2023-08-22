Commanders Rumors: 'Optimism' Terry McLaurin Will Play Week 1 Amid Toe Injury

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

There is "optimism" Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will be ready for Week 1 after he suffered a sprained toe during the team's 29-28 preseason win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McLaurin played nearly the entire first half Monday, recording three receptions for 39 yards, but he exited late in the second quarter after making a catch over the middle.

He did not return to the game, and Josina Anderson of CBS Sports later reported that X-rays on McLaurin's toe were negative.

The 27-year-old McLaurin has been a highly productive player since the Commanders selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Ohio State.

Since finishing with an impressive 58 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, McLaurin has registered three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Last season, McLaurin reeled in 77 passes and scored five touchdowns, and he set a career-high with 1,191 yards despite Washington cycling through three starting quarterbacks and largely getting mediocre play from the position.

McLaurin was rewarded with his first career Pro Bowl selection, and expectations are high for him to build on that accomplishment this season.

Sam Howell, who was taken in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft, has already been named Washington's starting quarterback for the 2023 campaign, and he has shown great promise during the preseason.

Additionally, the Commanders have a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy, who won two Super Bowls as the Kansas City Chiefs' OC.

Losing McLaurin for any period of time would be a major blow to Washington's blossoming offense since he is the clear No. 1 wideout, but the Commanders are not devoid of other weapons at the wide receiver position.

Jahan Dotson was a first-round pick last year who showed great promise as a rookie, finishing with 35 receptions for 523 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

Veteran Curtis Samuel is also a big-time chess piece coming off a 2022 campaign in which he had 64 grabs for 656 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 187 yards and a score as well.

Even 2021 third-round pick Dyami Brown has immense potential, although he has recorded only 308 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons.

The Commanders do have enough depth to be dangerous with or without McLaurin, but Howell's best chance at succeeding out of the gates as a starter is with the services of his best pass-catcher.

McLaurin will have about three weeks of rest between the injury and Washington's Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.