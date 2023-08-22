Jahan Dotson Says Commanders Breaking Ravens' Streak Was Biggest Preseason Win Ever

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The game may not have counted in the standings, but wide receiver Jahan Dotson expressed his belief that the Washington Commanders' preseason win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night was as significant as significant as an exhibition victory can get.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Dotson made a major declaration regarding Washington's win, saying: "I was sitting in bed watching ESPN all day, and all you could hear about is this streak, the streak. So I feel like we just had the biggest preseason W in history. It was definitely pretty cool knowing what they had on the line that we could end that."

The Commanders came from behind to win 29-28 on a 49-yard Joey Slye field goal with just nine seconds remaining, snapping the Ravens' remarkable 24-game preseason winning streak.

Monday marked the second preseason game for both teams, but they took entirely different approaches.

While Baltimore opted to sit their top two quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, the Commanders played their starting offense for the entire first half, including quarterback Sam Howell.

Howell carved up the Baltimore defense in the first half, completing 19 of his 25 pass attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Dotson played a huge role in his success, leading all players with five receptions for 76 yards.

While the Ravens trailed 17-14 at halftime, they came back in the second half, as quarterback Anthony Brown threw a pair of touchdowns to Travis Vokolek, giving Baltimore a 28-20 advantage early in the fourth quarter.

A 15-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm to running back Jaret Patterson pulled Washington to within two with 4:06 remaining, but the Commanders failed to convert the two-point conversion for the tie.

After forcing a Baltimore punt, Fromm drove the Commanders 60 yards on 14 plays. Aside from what proved to be the game-winning field goal by Slye, the key play on the drive was a defensive pass interference call on a fourth-and-11 play, which allowed the drive to continue.

Commanders offensive tackle Sam Cosmi called the Ravens' preseason undefeated streak a "stupid record" in the days prior to the game, but Washington seemed motivated to put an end to it.

The Commanders players celebrated after halting Baltimore's historic run, giving it the feel of something a bit more than a run-of-the-mill preseason contest.

If nothing else, the win gives Washington a ton of momentum entering its preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, and ahead of its regular-season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 10.