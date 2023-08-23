Ranking MLB's 6 'Real' Contenders for the 2023 World Series

3 of 7

Contact Hitting/OBP: Early in the year, the Orioles ranked among the best in the business in this department, batting .256 in March/April while drawing walks at one of the highest rates. But as the temperature climbed, their patience at the plate waned. (Aside from Adley Rutschman, who trails only Shohei Ohtani for the AL lead in walks drawn.) They now rank 17th in OBP after posting marks of .309 and .304 in June and July, respectively. Grade: C+

Power Hitting: The O's are middle of the MLB pack with 145 home runs, but they do rack up quite a few extra base hits, ranking third in doubles and tied for fifth in triples. That has resulted in an impressive slugging percentage. And they do have eight players with at least 10 home runs. They just don't have anyone with more than 21 dingers. It's one of those lineups where you don't explicitly fear one or two hitters, but where you shouldn't try to cruise control your way through the bottom of the order. Grade: B

Baserunning: Once again, early in the year, Baltimore was one of the best here. The O's stole five bases in each of their first two games of the season and had swiped a total of 25 bags in 28 attempts in their first 17 games. Since then, they've stolen only 58 bases in 75 attempts across 107 games, as they have gotten much more conservative in between pitches. Once the ball is in play, though, they have been aggressively successful at taking extra bases. (That's one of the benefits of having a lineup where almost everyone is under 30 years old.) Grade: A-

Fielding: Baltimore certainly hasn't been bad on defense. In fact, only Arizona (42) has committed fewer errors this season than Baltimore has (50). Still, defense hasn't been quite the same strength for the O's as it was last year, when Ramón Urías won a Gold Glove at third base, Rutschman's defensive metrics were off the chart and Cedric Mullins was healthy enough to play almost every day, providing a lot of value in center. Still, Baltimore remains better in the field than most. Grade: A-

Starting Rotation: Undeniably, one of the biggest questions heading into October is whether Baltimore has good enough starting pitching to get the job done. The O's traded for Jack Flaherty, resulting thus far in one solid start, one OK start and one disastrous start. Grayson Rodriguez has been much better since returning from his midseason stint in Triple-A, but we'll see if he can continue to lower what is now a 5.44 ERA. Kyle Bradish has had a strong campaign, but it sure will feel like a disadvantage for Baltimore to toss him out there for Game 1 of the ALDS against someone like Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, Pablo López, Luis Castillo or Tyler Glasnow. Grade: D+

Bullpen: While the rotation is a huge question mark for Baltimore, the bullpen is not. Save for one implosion a few weeks ago in a loss to Houston, Félix Bautista continues to put up dominant numbers as the closer, while Yennier Cano has been every bit as stingy in the primary set-up role. They did unfortunately lose their top lefty when Danny Coulombe hit the IL with biceps tendinitis earlier this month, but he'll hopefully be back well before October. The Orioles don't have nearly as much established, reliable depth in the bullpen as the Houston Astros, but if they can take a lead into the seventh inning, they'll likely hang onto it. Grade: A