Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman Signs Beats by Dre NIL Deal; Teammates to Get Headphones

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has secured the bag for both himself and his teammates.

Pete Nakos of On3 NIL reported that the signal-caller had signed a deal with Beats by Dre and as a result of the agreement has gifted a pair of headphones to every teammate at Notre Dame.

This comes after he signed a similar deal with Under Armour that saw him gift SlipSpeed training shoes to each of his teammates.

He has taken advantage of his time in South Bend after transferring to Notre Dame for the 2023 season following a five-year tenure at Wake Forest. He spoke about the increased exposure that comes with playing at a national brand following fall camp earlier in August.

"It's different; it's special here," Hartman told reporters. "There is a lot of eyes which is pretty obvious at the point. You never really know until you're out of it what it means to be in this position. As much as I can, trying to soak it in."

He threw for just shy of 13,000 yards during his time with the Demon Deacons, tossing 110 touchdowns with 41 interceptions and leading the team to two bowl game victories.

He was considered to be one of the top arms available in the transfer portal and joins a Notre Dame team that desperately seeks stability at the position. The team went 9-4 during Marcus Freeman's first season and had both Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner see time as the starter. Both quarterback's have moved to other programs as Hartman arrived and he will lead a team that enters the season ranked No. 13 in the nation.

Hartman's debut with the Fighting Irish is coming soon as the team prepares to take on Navy on Saturday at 2:30 P.M. ET