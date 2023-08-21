Fantasy Alert: Peter King Warns Against Drafting Falcons' Bijan Robinson Early

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Here's a unique fantasy football alert for you: Pro Football Talk's Peter King told San Diego Padres' pitcher Joe Musgrove, while discussing fantasy football strategy, to be wary of selecting Atlanta Falcons' running back Bijan Robinson too high in his draft.

"I told him, 'Be careful. Arthur Smith's got a lot of mouths to feed in that Atlanta offense,'" King wrote.

Atlanta's offense is stacked with young talent. There is the receiving pair of tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London. The team's running backs include Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last year, the the dangerous and versatile Cordarrelle Patterson.

So yes, a lot of mouths to feed. But Robinson has sure looked like a player the Falcons will want to give a full plate:

Still, Robinson could have a very good season but not be worth a top-10 fantasy selection. That's what fantasy players have to discern when choosing their own draft strategy this summer, always a trickier proposition when attempting to project a rookie season.

The talent is there. But will there be enough touches to propel Robinson to RB1 status? That remains to be seen.