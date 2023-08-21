Fantasy Alert: D.J. Moore Will Have Career Year with Fields, Bears, Says Peter King

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

D.J. Moore might be in line for a big season.

Pro Football Talk's Peter King visited the Chicago Bears' training camp this summer and came away very impressed with the wideout, offering this fantasy football advice: "Draft D.J. Moore. I'm no Matthew Berry, but I do know new Bears wideout Moore will have the best season of his productive career if he's healthy 17 games."

Moore, 26, came to the Bears as part of the trade with the Carolina Panthers that netted his former team the top overall pick at this year's draft and brought Chicago the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft, a 2023 second-rounder, a 2024 first-rounder and a 2025 second-rounder.

It was a huge haul, and Moore is expected to provide an immediate benefit. He's notched three seasons with at least 1,100 receiving yards in his five-year career and will provide Justin Fields with a legitimate No. 1 option at the position, something the young Ohio State product lacked in his first two seasons.

So yes, fantasy players should bookmark Moore as a solid pickup this summer. He has the potential to be a very nice WR2 option.