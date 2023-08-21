Belichick on Tom Brady: Patriots Appreciation Night Not Enough for What QB Deserves

AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Tom Brady will be in attendance for the New England Patriots first game of the season, when they host the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, for the team's Appreciation Night.

And as head coach Bill Belichick told The Greg Hill Show on Audacy's WEEI 93.7, one night isn't enough to match Brady's accomplishments during his time in New England (22:35 mark):

"What a great experience and opportunity it was for me to coach Tom. Tremendous appreciation for everything he did for me, did for our team, everything he gave us. ... I'm sure there will be a lot of excitement at the game, in the stands, as there should be. He's done an awful lot for this organization, this franchise, this city and the National Football League. One night's probably really not enough, nowhere close to being enough for what Tom deserves."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.