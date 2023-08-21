Fantasy Football 2023: Examining Expert Mock Drafts After Preseason Week 2

2 of 3

The ESPN crew just finished up their annual Fantasy Football Marathon, so their most recent mock was held on Aug. 15. While that means Week 2 of the preseason didn't factor into the results, there's still enough interesting things happening here to make it worth a closer look.



For starters, Jets receiver Garrett Wilson landed in the first round at No. 8 overall—ahead of Bijan Robinson and Saquon Barkley. That feels aggressive, even if you like Wilson's chances of breaking out now that he's catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. Wilson has been, on average, the 18th player taken in PPR drafts, per FantasyPros, but this goes to show that average draft position (ADP) is merely a guide and not a defined order your draft room must follow.



In this mock, Derrick Henry (No. 12) went two picks before Nick Chubb (No. 14), so, again, specific selections so often hinge on personal preference. Speaking of, Stefon Diggs, a first-round pick in the CBS mock, lasted halfway through the second round here (No. 15). If you have a player you like, feel free to take them if you're anywhere near their average draft range, because selection spots will vary.



Perhaps this mock's most interesting pick came in the third round, when the first quarterback was taken at No. 23. What makes this notable? Well, the quarterback in question wasn't Patrick Mahomes (No. 24) or Josh Allen (No. 26). Instead, it was Jalen Hurts. If you go by average draft position, Mahomes goes first (No. 15 in PPR leagues), followed by Allen (No. 22) and then Hurts (No. 23).

