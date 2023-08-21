Novak Djokovic Wows Fans by Beating Carlos Alcaraz, Winning Western & Southern Open

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It may be the best rivalry in tennis at the moment.

Novak Djokovic grinded out a 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) victory over No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz to take home the Western & Southern Open and evened the two's all-time record at two.

The victory comes after Alcaraz topped Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon Final and the two appear to have a stranglehold on the sport at the moment.

Djokovic's tournament win was the 95th of his career and his 39th Masters 1000 title. The marathon championship set the tournament record for longest match and Djokovic became the oldest player to win the tournament at 36-years-old.

Djokovic acknowledged this by stating how electric the match was and how it felt reminiscent of a Grand Slam tournament.

"This was one of the exciting matches I've ever played in any tournament," Djokovic said as he accepted his trophy. "It felt like a Grand Slam."

The 16-year age difference between Djokovic and Alcaraz could be viewed as a disadvantage for the former, but his ability to remain among the top contenders has only expanded his legacy.

Fans on social media celebrated his victory and acknowledged it's historical significance.

The victory gives Djokovic significant momentum heading into the U.S. Open, which begins August 28.