Novak Djokovic Wows Fans by Beating Carlos Alcaraz, Winning Western & Southern Open

Novak Djokovic Wows Fans by Beating Carlos Alcaraz, Winning Western & Southern OpenAugust 21, 2023
It may be the best rivalry in tennis at the moment.
Novak Djokovic grinded out a 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) victory over No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz to take home the Western & Southern Open and evened the two's all-time record at two.
The victory comes after Alcaraz topped Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon Final and the two appear to have a stranglehold on the sport at the moment.
Djokovic's tournament win was the 95th of his career and his 39th Masters 1000 title. The marathon championship set the tournament record for longest match and Djokovic became the oldest player to win the tournament at 36-years-old.
Djokovic acknowledged this by stating how electric the match was and how it felt reminiscent of a Grand Slam tournament.
"This was one of the exciting matches I've ever played in any tournament," Djokovic said as he accepted his trophy. "It felt like a Grand Slam."
The 16-year age difference between Djokovic and Alcaraz could be viewed as a disadvantage for the former, but his ability to remain among the top contenders has only expanded his legacy.
Fans on social media celebrated his victory and acknowledged it's historical significance.
Danny 🐊 @DjokovicFan_
Novak Djokovic has defeated #1 ranked Carlos Alcaraz despite the 16 year age difference. 😭<br><br>He gave every last drop of sweat he had and refused to surrender in this all-time classic.<br><br>What an inspiration. What an icon. What a fighter.<br><br>Novak Djokovic, you are the greatest. <a href="https://t.co/wtbmbsjQSj">pic.twitter.com/wtbmbsjQSj</a>
Mario Boccardi @marioboc17
NOVAK DJOKOVIC IS THE CINCINNATI MASTERS CHAMPION 🙌🏼🏆<br><br>Incredible comeback from 5-7 2-4 down and saving match point in order to get a Wimbledon revenge over Carlos Alcaraz<br><br>5-7, 7-6, 7-6<br><br>39th Masters title (record) and 68th Big Title (record) overall<br><br>Unbelievable fighter <a href="https://t.co/X6q4C4eogc">pic.twitter.com/X6q4C4eogc</a>
José Morgado @josemorgado
WHAT A MATCH!!!<br><br>Novak Djokovic comes back from 2-4 down in the 2nd set, saves a match point in the 1st tiebreak and beats #1 Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) in 3h50 to win Cincinnati for the 3rd time.<br><br>39th M1000 - his record.<br>95th singles title - only behind Connors &… <a href="https://t.co/gyHiHOQ7sh">pic.twitter.com/gyHiHOQ7sh</a>
Pavvy G @pavyg
The most unbelievable match I've ever seen. Novak Djokovic you are a warrior and an inspiration to millions of people across the world. <a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/jelenadjokovic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jelenadjokovic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/djokovic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#djokovic</a> <a href="https://t.co/KVZLJIVGET">pic.twitter.com/KVZLJIVGET</a>
The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter
Novak Djokovic d. Carlos Alcaraz 5-7 7-6(7) 7-6<br><br>What on earth did we just watch. <br><br>Match point saved.<br><br>Longest best of 3 Masters final ever.<br><br>At age 36, struggling with the conditions… clawing his way through a match like this only adds to his gleaming legacy<br><br>✅39th Masters <a href="https://t.co/7Bu6kZ1Hky">pic.twitter.com/7Bu6kZ1Hky</a>
Eurosport @eurosport
NEVER WRITE OFF NOVAK 💯<br><br>One set and a break down, struggling with heat 🥵<br><br>Djokovic storms back to win the second set against Carlos Alcaraz 💪🇷🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CincyTennis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CincyTennis</a> <a href="https://t.co/LQYhJJyhUw">pic.twitter.com/LQYhJJyhUw</a>
Serbian Football @SerbianFooty
WHAT A BATTLE ! WHAT A CHAMPION!!! <br><br>Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz in an epic fight to take Cincinnati ! 🏆 <br><br>That took 5 years off my life but the king is still the king 👑 🇷🇸 💪 <br><br>This rivalry is must see TV 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/tncGtfAjez">pic.twitter.com/tncGtfAjez</a>
The victory gives Djokovic significant momentum heading into the U.S. Open, which begins August 28.