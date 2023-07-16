Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz: 'I Haven't Played a Player Like Him Ever'

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic had some high praise for his recent opponent.

The No. 2 ranked player in the world lost to top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon Final, and it was a grind. Alcaraz took the victory after five sets, 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Following the match, Djokovic said that Alcaraz is different than any other opponent that he has faced.

Alcaraz's victory ended a 46-match winning streak for Djokovic at Wimbledon.

Associating Alcaraz with Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is a huge compliment, to say the very least. The three have a combined 65 grand slam titles and defined the recent generation of tennis.

Alcaraz looks like the face of the next generation. The Wimbledon victory gave him his second grand slam title, and the 20-year-old has been ranked No. 1 since last year.

Following the match, he praised Djokovic and the impact he had on young tennis players.

"I really have to congratulate Novak, you inspire me so much," Alcaraz said. "I started playing tennis, watching you. When I was born, you were already winning tournaments! And you're in better shape than me"

Alcaraz's victory gave him a 2-1 all-time record against Djokovic.