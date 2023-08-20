X

    Viktor Hovland Amazes Golf Fans with Final-Round 61 in BMW Championship Win

    Jack MurrayAugust 20, 2023

    OLYMPIA FIELDS, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club on August 20, 2023 in Olympia Fields, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Viktor Hovland had himself a day at Olympia Fields Country Club.

    The Norweigian Golfer shot a course-record 61 to shoot up the leaderboard and claim victory at the 2023 BMW Championship. This put him at 17-under for the tournament, which serves as the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    A course-record 61 for the win! 🏆<br><br>Viktor Hovland is victorious <a href="https://twitter.com/BMWchamps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BMWChamps</a> with a thrilling Sunday performance!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FedExCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FedExCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/8L6WLiPJxa">pic.twitter.com/8L6WLiPJxa</a>

    PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms

    Viktor Hovland becomes the ninth multiple winner of the season with a two-stroke victory at the BMW Championship over Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick. <br><br>Hovland wins with a final-round 61, the lowest finish by a winner this season.

    Fore Play @ForePlayPod

    VIKTOR HOVLAND COURSE RECORD. 28 ON THE BACK 9. ABSOLUTELY LIGHTS OUT. <a href="https://t.co/Z7MDWU6nxp">pic.twitter.com/Z7MDWU6nxp</a>

    Hovland reached this point by knocking down 10 birdies on the day, including on both the 17th and 18th holes. These shots lifted him ahead of Scottie Scheffler, who led for most of the day, and a bogey for Scheffler on 17 pretty much sealed his fate going in.

    The victory lifts him five places in the rankings as he now takes over second place. Scheffler's performance moved him into first while Jon Rahm fell to fourth.

    Fans on social media celebrated Hovland's record setting performance and noted how he could be dangerous in both the Tour Championship and September's Ryder Cup.

    Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

    Has anyone ever shot 61 at Olympia Fields?<br><br>Viktor Hovland: <a href="https://t.co/eQ6qz3ka4o">pic.twitter.com/eQ6qz3ka4o</a>

    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    It has been a very long time since we've seen anyone play the game of golf better than Viktor Hovland played it today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BMWChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BMWChampionship</a>

    Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport

    Viktor Hovland is going to be a problem at the Ryder Cup. A big, big problem.

    Pokes With A Purpose @PokesPurpose

    Viktor Hovland Today👀<br><br>Clutch ✅<br>Course Record ✅<br>Cowboy ✅ <a href="https://t.co/ZkL3DTqjPg">pic.twitter.com/ZkL3DTqjPg</a>

    Today's Golfer @TheTodaysGolfer

    Take a bow Viktor Hovland 👏 What an incredible round of golf! 28 back for a 61 course record 🙌🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PGATour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PGATour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BMWChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BMWChampionship</a> <a href="https://t.co/iWm7rCpDJx">pic.twitter.com/iWm7rCpDJx</a>

    Sean Zak @Sean_Zak

    12 threes for Viktor Hovland today, just two shy of the NBA record.

    Sam Humphreys @SamHumphreys34

    Just an unreal performance from the former OSU Cowboy, Viktor Hovland…28 on the final 9 to take the lead by 1 over Scheffler…just awesome to watch!

    Logan Whitson Fck Hal @NkunkuCaicedo18

    VIKTOR HOVLAND WENT FROM 3 BACK TO 2 AHEAD AFTER HIS ROUND OF 61! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOLFSCHOOL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOLFSCHOOL</a>!

    Zack Tretheway @OnGoShowZT

    Viktor Hovland. What a round. Well deserved win

    Tyler Albert-Atack 66 @TylerAtack

    Unbelievable golf Viktor Hovland 🏌️‍♂️

    Chip Wilde @coachwilde

    Viktor Hovland pulled up to Olympia Fields today and said where is the first tee and what's the course record? 🤷‍♂️🤪✌️⛳️ #61

    Michael @Schmutzie_

    Scheffler went to the 16th tee leading by 1. Teed off at 18 trailing by 2. Viktor Hovland steamrolled everybody.

    Bullet Express 🤠 @BulletsExpress

    Viktor Hovland 🐐

    Ben @monky27b

    Viktor Hovland is a unit <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BMWChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BMWChampionship</a>

    G Cole @Gaz_P1

    Viktor Hovland - absolutely sensational ⛳️ 🏆🏌🏻

    Barson Wentz @bigeaglesfan123

    holy viktor hovland

    Dan Shaw @DjShawJr1969

    Congrats Viktor Hovland on an outstanding round and win <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BMWCHAMPS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BMWCHAMPS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PGATour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PGATour</a>

    Justin Ray @JustinRayGolf

    Viktor Hovland: first player in 9 years to shoot final round back nine 28 (or lower) to win on PGA Tour<br><br>Previous: Kevin Streelman, 2014 Travelers Championship

    Shotgun Steve Kelly @shotgunkelly

    61!!!!! Viktor Hovland <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/golf?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#golf</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bmwchampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bmwchampionship</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/oklahomastategolf?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#oklahomastategolf</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/orangepower?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#orangepower</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gopokes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gopokes</a> <a href="https://t.co/EKIcD5iMeK">pic.twitter.com/EKIcD5iMeK</a>

    Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS

    Hovland's back nine.<br><br>• 6/7 fairways<br>• 9/9 greens<br>• 3.5 SG approach lol<br>• 6.5 SG total<br>• Six birdie looks inside 9 feet<br>• Eight 3s<br>• 11 putts<br>• 28 total shots <a href="https://t.co/IqDoFunXVF">pic.twitter.com/IqDoFunXVF</a>

    Jordan Spieth narrowly avoided elimination as he currently sits 29th heading into the Tour Championship. The BMW Championship saw the end of the road for notable golfers like Sahith Theegala, Denny McCarthy, Justin Rose and Cameron Young.

    The next one will be for all of the glory. Scheffler, Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Rahm and Lucas Glover will head to Atlanta as the top-5 and the end of the weekend at East Lake Golf Club will see the 2023 FedEx Cup champion be officially crowned.