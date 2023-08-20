Viktor Hovland Amazes Golf Fans with Final-Round 61 in BMW Championship Win

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Viktor Hovland had himself a day at Olympia Fields Country Club.

The Norweigian Golfer shot a course-record 61 to shoot up the leaderboard and claim victory at the 2023 BMW Championship. This put him at 17-under for the tournament, which serves as the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Hovland reached this point by knocking down 10 birdies on the day, including on both the 17th and 18th holes. These shots lifted him ahead of Scottie Scheffler, who led for most of the day, and a bogey for Scheffler on 17 pretty much sealed his fate going in.

The victory lifts him five places in the rankings as he now takes over second place. Scheffler's performance moved him into first while Jon Rahm fell to fourth.

Fans on social media celebrated Hovland's record setting performance and noted how he could be dangerous in both the Tour Championship and September's Ryder Cup.

Jordan Spieth narrowly avoided elimination as he currently sits 29th heading into the Tour Championship. The BMW Championship saw the end of the road for notable golfers like Sahith Theegala, Denny McCarthy, Justin Rose and Cameron Young.

The next one will be for all of the glory. Scheffler, Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Rahm and Lucas Glover will head to Atlanta as the top-5 and the end of the weekend at East Lake Golf Club will see the 2023 FedEx Cup champion be officially crowned.