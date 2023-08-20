49ers' Jake Moody: Taylor Swift Concerts at Levi's Stadium Prevented Practice Reps

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

San Francisco 49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody is off to a shaky preseason start, with missed field goals of 40 and 58 yards in the road opener versus the Las Vegas Raiders before pushing an extra point wide right against the Denver Broncos at home on Saturday.

The latter game marked Moody's first at Levi's Stadium, where the ex-Michigan star hasn't been able to practice since OTA's in June, per The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. The kicker smiled as he explained the reason why that's the case.

"With all the Taylor Swift concerts and stuff, we haven't been able to get in there," Moody said.

Swift is in the middle of The Eras Tour, which has swept the United States into a frenzy since March. The superstar artist made her way to Santa Clara for shows on July 28 and 29.

Levi's Stadium has also seen two events ever since rookies reported to training camp on July 18: an FC Barcelona vs. Juventus friendly (July 22) and Karol G's Mañana Será Bonito Tour (August 14).

As Kawakami noted, Moody had never kicked in live conditions at the 49ers' homefield before.

"He and fellow kicker Zane Gonzalez got out there during OTAs months ago just to get a look at the sightlines and feel the wind patterns," Kawakami said. "But the field has been unavailable throughout camp."

The field should be unavailable soon once again with Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour headed to Levi's on Aug. 30. Ed Sheeran will be making his way into town on Sept. 16 as well. Thankfully, that's all that's going on at Levi's until the 49ers' home opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 21.

Despite Moody's rough start, he's had some bright spots. Moody made three field goals against the Broncos, including a game-winner with no time left versus Denver. He also hit his lone extra point versus the Raiders.

Brighter days should be ahead for the third-round pick, who was a two-time All-American and won the Lou Groza Award as the team's top college placekicker. For now, he has a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers to look ahead to before his team's Week 1 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10.