Broncos' Javonte Williams on Return from Injury: 'Was Like a Weight Lifted off of Me'

Javonte Williams played in his first game action since tearing his ACL on Oct. 1 during Saturday's 21-20 loss against the San Francisco 49ers, and he said being on the field and getting through the game without further injury to his knee was a relief.

"It was like a weight lifted off of me," he told reporters. "I was thinking it would hurt or something but I really didn't feel it. I got right back up."

Williams, 23, looked like he was well on his way to a big sophomore season after rushing for 204 yards in his first four games. Paired with his 1,219 yards from scrimmage and seven scores as a rookie, expectations were sky high for the talented running back.

Now, it's just a matter of getting him back into the fold after missing the majority of the 2022 campaign.

"It was all about getting the nerves out," Williams said of his first game back. "I just wanted to get tackled again and see how it goes. That's the biggest hurdle I feel I have left."

Williams wasn't in the game for long, registering three carries for 12 yards and four receptions for 18 yards in two series.

"Great to see him out there, man," offensive lineman Garett Bolles told reporters. "... Seeing him back there, getting a touch and not skipping a beat to where he left off last year, it was great. It's big time for us. So we've got to keep him healthy, keep [Russell Wilson] healthy, and we've got a good shot."

Williams will enter the 2023 season as one of the team's most dangerous offensive weapons as the Broncos look to rebound from last year's dispiriting 5-12 campaign. Leaning on the run game will take some pressure off of Wilson, who looked downright beleaguered at points last year en route to his worst season in the NFL.

It's a new era under head coach Sean Payton, though competing in the stacked AFC West doesn't do the Broncos any favors. Getting back Williams is a huge boost, however, especially if he can return to the form he showed in his rookie year.