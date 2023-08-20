Aljamain Sterling Wants Rematch Fight vs. Sean O'Malley After KO Loss at UFC 292

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Aljamain Sterling didn't waste much time indicating he wants an opportunity to avenge his UFC 292 loss to Sean O'Malley.

In his post-fight press conference, Sterling said a rematch is "100 percent what I would like the most" and that he believes he has earned the right for an immediate return bout.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.