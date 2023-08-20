X

    Aljamain Sterling Wants Rematch Fight vs. Sean O'Malley After KO Loss at UFC 292

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 20, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 17: Aljamain Sterling is seen on stage during the UFC 292 press conference at TD Garden on August 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

    Aljamain Sterling didn't waste much time indicating he wants an opportunity to avenge his UFC 292 loss to Sean O'Malley.

    In his post-fight press conference, Sterling said a rematch is "100 percent what I would like the most" and that he believes he has earned the right for an immediate return bout.

    Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

    Aljamain Sterling says he would like an immediate rematch.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC292?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC292</a> <a href="https://t.co/u7XL2YFHuc">pic.twitter.com/u7XL2YFHuc</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

