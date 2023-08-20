Bucs HC Explains Baker Mayfield vs. Kyle Trask QB1 Battle Entering Preseason Finale

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles isn't ready to name a starter just yet in the quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

"We don't have a timetable on it," he told reporters. "We'll name it when we name it. And, you know, we feel comfortable with where we're at. So we'll go from there."

With just one week in the preseason left, Bowles said he wants to see which quarterback has a better handle of the offensive scheme.

"Just continuing to master the offense," he said. "I mean, that's really all it is. Mastering the offense. It's new for everybody. Everybody's getting a good feel of what they can do right now. Just running the offense and driving the car."

Mayfield didn't play in Saturday's 13-6 win over the New York Jets, while Trask played an expanded period after John Wolford left the game with a neck injury. He impressed, finishing 20-of-28 for 218 yards, a touchdown, no turnovers and two sacks taken.

Bowles said he liked the "poise" Trask showed.

"Poise in the pocket. A lot more athleticism. He used his legs when he had to, and he was very successful at that," he continued. "Threw the ball where he was supposed to throw it. Threw some pinpoint passes. Like to have a few plays back. But overall, saw a lot of poise and a lot of growth. I thought he did well."

Not well enough to name him the starter just yet, however.