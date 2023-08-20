Bears HC Open to D-II Star Tyson Bagent Being Justin Fields' Backup over P.J. Walker

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Division II star quarterback Tyson Bagent is in the mix to be named as the Chicago Bears' top backup signal-caller behind starter Justin Fields.

"I think everything's open right now," head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters after the Bears' 24-17 preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

"I really do. I think if you have a closed mind, then if somebody is rising or executing, you always never put a ceiling on any player. There's never that. You always look for the best in every guy and you'll see guys, all of a sudden they'll get into a game and they start rising up and it's easy for them and they can execute in that moment and in those moments."

The Bears signed P.J. Walker to a two-year contract to be Fields' backup, but he's struggled thus far in the preseason (5-of-12, 25 yards, one interception).

Meanwhile, Bagent, a former star at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, has gone 13-of-15 for 113 yards in two games. He also rushed for a score versus Indianapolis.

When asked specifically if Bagent was in the mix, Eberflus left the door open.

"Everything's open right now," Eberflus said. "Everybody can look at the roster and see who's in a competition. Those are all going to be open. If you close your mind off to that, then you might be missing on something. So you have to let it play itself out."

