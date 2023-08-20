Aidan O'Connell Excites Raiders Fans with Impressive Performance in Win vs. Rams

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

A backup quarterback controversy is brewing in Las Vegas.

Aidan O'Connell continued his impressive summer on Saturday night, finishing 11-of-18 for 163 yards, two touchdowns, no turnovers and no sacks in the Raiders' 34-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Fellow backup Brian Hoyer was less impressive, finishing 12-of-22 for 144 yards with no scores, one interception and one sack taken.

Suddenly, the backup role behind Jimmy Garoppolo—seemingly bookmarked for Hoyer coming into the summer—is up for grabs.

And folks on social media were loving them some O'Connell after Saturday's contest:

While the NFL community was impressed, the young quarterback felt he could have played even better.

"Definitely good to get a win," O'Connell told reporters. "But your brain goes to the ones that you messed up. I know I left a bunch of plays out there on the field. A little frustrating, but you can just learn from the film and get better.

That's a level of humility and hunger that his coaches will love, especially from a rookie fighting for his place on the team. He certainly hasn't looked like a fourth-round pick in his first preseason.

There's little doubt that O'Connell is going to be on the Raiders. The only question remaining is whether it will be as the No. 2 quarterback or third-string option. Hoyer has some serious competition at this point.