Aidan O'Connell Excites Raiders Fans with Impressive Performance in Win vs. Rams

Aidan O'Connell Excites Raiders Fans with Impressive Performance in Win vs. RamsAugust 20, 2023
A backup quarterback controversy is brewing in Las Vegas.
Aidan O'Connell continued his impressive summer on Saturday night, finishing 11-of-18 for 163 yards, two touchdowns, no turnovers and no sacks in the Raiders' 34-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders @Raiders
40 yard pass by Aidan O'Connell 😳<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsLAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsLAR</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX5Vegas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Fox5Vegas</a> and NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/68447YSsh8">pic.twitter.com/68447YSsh8</a>
Las Vegas Raiders @Raiders
Aidan O'Connell straight cookin' 👨🍳<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsLAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsLAR</a> | 📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX5Vegas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Fox5Vegas</a> and NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/x6j6yhBJCU">pic.twitter.com/x6j6yhBJCU</a>
Fellow backup Brian Hoyer was less impressive, finishing 12-of-22 for 144 yards with no scores, one interception and one sack taken.
Suddenly, the backup role behind Jimmy Garoppolo—seemingly bookmarked for Hoyer coming into the summer—is up for grabs.
And folks on social media were loving them some O'Connell after Saturday's contest:
Brian Baldinger @BaldyNFL
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AidanOC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@aidanoc</a> Aidan O'Connell just keeps impressing. Few misses; finishing drives; making correct reads and moving his TEAM. Excellent prospect. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BaldysBreakdowns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BaldysBreakdowns</a> <a href="https://t.co/VpqEVx3JwS">pic.twitter.com/VpqEVx3JwS</a>
JimEverett.eth @Jim_Everett
The <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a> rookie QB, Aidan O'Connell is dealing tonight vs <a href="https://twitter.com/RamsNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RamsNFL</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Impressive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Impressive</a> <br><br>We ain't surprise <a href="https://twitter.com/BoilerFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoilerFootball</a>!! 💪🏽
JWack @JaredWackerly
Aidan O'Connell is reminding me of another former 135th overall pick, Dak Prescott, when he lit up preseason his rookie year. There's a poise and command he's playing with that's rare to see in a rookie. (They both wear #4 too 🤷♂️) <a href="https://t.co/W2dCufXaOA">pic.twitter.com/W2dCufXaOA</a>
Jesse Merrick @JesseNews3LV
I know it's been against guys really low on the opposing team's depth chart and even some guys who won't be in the league but Aiden O'Connell has lit it up in his two starts <br><br>The tight window throws, ball placement, and decision making have been on point <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>
While the NFL community was impressed, the young quarterback felt he could have played even better.
"Definitely good to get a win," O'Connell told reporters. "But your brain goes to the ones that you messed up. I know I left a bunch of plays out there on the field. A little frustrating, but you can just learn from the film and get better.
Vegas Sports Today @VegasSportsTD
"I left a lot of plays out there."<br><br>Aidan O'Connell is extremely humble after throwing another 2 touchdown passes tonight against the Rams.<br><br>🎥: By <a href="https://twitter.com/Sean_Zittel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sean_Zittel</a> Vegas Sports Today<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a> <a href="https://t.co/3oHqm4KlgQ">pic.twitter.com/3oHqm4KlgQ</a>
That's a level of humility and hunger that his coaches will love, especially from a rookie fighting for his place on the team. He certainly hasn't looked like a fourth-round pick in his first preseason.
There's little doubt that O'Connell is going to be on the Raiders. The only question remaining is whether it will be as the No. 2 quarterback or third-string option. Hoyer has some serious competition at this point.