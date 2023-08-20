NFL Rumors: Myles Jack Informs Eagles He's Retiring at Age 27; Signed Contract Aug. 6

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Linebacker Myles Jack, who was most recently in training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles, is retiring after seven NFL seasons, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jack played his first six years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected the former UCLA star with the No. 36 overall choice in the 2016 NFL draft. He then spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing a one-year deal with Philadelphia.

Jack notably starred for the 2017 Jaguars, which sported a ferocious defense known as "Sacksonville." He amassed 90 tackles (66 solo) for that team.

Over his career, Jack accumulated 104 or more tackles on four occasions, including a career-high 118 for the 2020 Jags. He added 104 more for the Steelers last season en route to helping guide a top-10 scoring defense.

Jack found himself without an NFL job for most of this summer and considered a career change, per Zach Berman of The Athletic:

But he signed with the Eagles on Aug. 6 and even lined up with the first-team defense soon after his arrival, per Berman. However, he was eventually moved down the depth chart.

Jack also didn't appear to be a lock to make the team per Berman and Bo Wulf of The Athletic's Aug. 19 roster assessment after two preseason games.

"I think three linebackers — Dean, Cunningham and Christian Elliss — are roster locks. I also think that might be it," Wulf wrote in part.

"Myles Jack and Nicholas Morrow don't seem like they will be worth guaranteed contracts at this point, and Ben VanSumeren can probably make it through waivers. With Terrell Edmunds able to pinch hit at linebacker, three might be all they need."

Ultimately, Jack's time in Philadelphia (and the NFL) is over, but he leaves the game as one of the most productive linebackers during his era with 617 tackles over 103 games.

Jack also served as a massive part of one of the best single-season defenses of the past decade and was a tackling machine until the end of his pro career.