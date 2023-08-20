Celtics' Jayson Tatum Shares Photo of New Back Tattoo Featuring His Jordan Sneakers

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Jayson Tatum's latest tattoo is an ode to his signature shoe, his Jordan brand Jayson Tatum 1s.

Tatum has a number of tattoos on his back to commemorate his mom, his son, Jayson Tatum Jr., better known as Deuce, and his journey to the NBA. The latest tattoo is another symbol of his journey in the league.

Tatum's signature shoes came out during the 2022-23 campaign, and he put together his best season in the league, averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 74 games while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from deep.

At just 25 years old, Tatum is only getting started in this league, and he'll surely get many more tattoos to commemorate his basketball journey in the future.