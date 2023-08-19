X

    Colts' Anthony Richardson Sits for Preseason Game vs. Bears After Being Named QB1

    Erin WalshAugust 19, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 19: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen before the preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    The Indianapolis Colts are sitting rookie signal-caller Anthony Richardson for Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium after naming him the starting quarterback for the 2023 season earlier this week.

    Veteran Gardner Minshew got the start for Indianapolis.

    The Colts are resting many of their starters "following two physical joint practices against the Bears" this week, according to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

