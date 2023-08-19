Sean O'Malley and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 292

1 of 9

Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ladies and gentlemen, there's a new MMA superstar.

Let the record show that Sean O'Malley officially entered the realm of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey just after 1 a.m. EST Sunday with a right-hand shot heard 'round the world.

"You just saw Sean O'Malley go to the next level," Daniel Cormier said. "Since Day 1, people said he could be here."

The "Suga Show" arrived by TKO just 51 seconds into the second round when O'Malley slid backward to evade a rush and countered with a right hand that instantly sent Aljamain Sterling face-first to the canvas, where he followed with a series of ground strikes that forced the hand of referee Marc Goddard.

The broadcast crew hinted that the stoppage might have been a shade premature, but Sterling issued zero complaints during a brief post-fight chat.

"Sean is a lot better than I thought," he said. "He did a really good job being elusive. I can't say nothing bad about the guy. Congrats to him and his team. I've lost before, I've been KO'd before, and I became UFC champion."

Indeed, O'Malley avoided Sterling's pressure and attempts to get the fight to the floor in a largely non-violent first round and wriggled out of Sterling's attempt at a single-leg takedown early in the second.

And not long after, the UFC was turned on its head.

"It feels right, baby. This feels right," O'Malley said. "This was the most nervous I've ever been for a fight, but I never lost the confidence because I know what I possess in this right hand. It only takes one mistake against me. I don't even know if that was a mistake. I'm just that f--king good."

It was his ninth win in 11 UFC fights, with the only loss having come to Marlon Vera, who defeated Pedro Munhoz in Saturday's main card opener. O'Malley immediately called for a December bout with Vera.

"This is just beginning of the 'Suga' era," he said. "I'm running this sh-t until 2035."