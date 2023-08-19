Giants' Daniel Jones on Sterling Shepard's Return from Injury: 'Extremely Impressive'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

A string of injuries limited Sterling Shepard to just 10 games in the previous two seasons, casting some doubt over his future in the process. But the veteran wideout has looked good for the New York Giants this summer.

"It's extremely impressive," quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters regarding Sehpard's return from injury. "He's worked really hard to get back and yeah, he's been a big-time player for us these past few years when he's been healthy. He's worked hard to get back and made a lot of plays in practice and then looked good tonight, too. So, it's extremely impressive."

Shepard, 30, played in just seven games during the 2021 season, as hamstring issues and a torn Achilles cut that campaign short. He returned in 2022 but only played in three games before tearing his ACL in late September.

While he's never been a star—he set a career-high in receptions (66) and receiving yards (872) in 2018 and has never duplicated the eight touchdowns he pulled in during his 2016 rookie campaign—Shepard is a solid depth option for a wideout group that isn't the strength of the Giants.

He made his return to action in Friday night's preseason tilt against the Carolina Panthers, pulling in one reception for six yards and a first down while taking a big hit from cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. on the play.

"It's good when you are coming back from that, you know, the history that he's had the last couple of years. It was good for him," head coach Brian Daboll told reporters. "But he's such a good teammate and such a competitor. I'm always checking with him, how's he doing on the sideline, are you good to go and he's competitive as always."

Tight end Darren Waller projects to be Jones' top option in the passing game, while a muddled group of wideouts—Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Wan'Dale Robinson, rookie Jalin Hyatt and Shepard—will be fighting it out for targets.

But Shepard's presence in the locker room will be just as valuable for the Giants. He chose to remain close to the team last season despite his ACL tear, hoping to be a positive force in the locker room.

It was greatly appreciated by his teammates.

"Shep is the type of person who's the heartbeat of the team, Slayton told Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post this week. "He's a glue guy—good energy, good spirit, a guy you want to have around, keeps things light, but also is a pro. He practices as hard anybody, and he's a hell of a player as well. His role is definitely tremendous for us."