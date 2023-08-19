Rodarius Williams Cut by Giants; Brother Greedy Also Released by Eagles

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Cornerback Rodarius Williams did not play in the New York Giants' preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers on Friday, and head coach Brian Daboll explained why on Saturday.

Daboll said the team released Williams even though he is healthy, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Williams isn't the only member of his family who was released Saturday, as Tim McManus of ESPN reported the Philadelphia Eagles released his brother—cornerback Greedy Williams—as well.

New York selected Rodarius Williams out of Oklahoma State with a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

He saw early playing time but suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 of his rookie year. He also started the 2022 campaign on the injured reserve and was not activated until November.

In all, he played eight total games with one start for the Giants. He tallied 16 tackles, two passes defended and one interception in those contests. Williams appeared in the team's preseason opener this year against the Detroit Lions and finished with one tackle in the loss.

His spot on the depth chart was anything but secure this season after the Giants drafted cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III, and he is now no longer with the team.

His brother Greedy is a more established player at the NFL level.

The Cleveland Browns selected him out of LSU with a second-round pick in 2019, and he played 39 games with the AFC North team through the 2022 campaign. He had two interceptions in 2021.

Philadelphia signed Williams this offseason, but he didn't do enough in training camp and the preseason to earn a spot on the final roster.