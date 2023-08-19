USA's Noah Lyles on Usain Bolt's 200m Dash Record: I Know That I'm Going to Break It

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

American sprinter Noah Lyles is confident he'll write his name into the 200-meter record book.

"I know that I'm going to break it," he said to USA Today's Tom Schad regarding Usain Bolt's all-time mark.

Lyles claimed the American record from Michael Johnson at the 2022 World Athletics Championships by crossing the finish line in 19.31 seconds. He successfully defended his 2019 gold medal victory in the process.

The 26-year-old has to shave off quite a bit of time to chase down Bolt, though. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist hit 19.19 seconds at the 2009 Worlds.

Lyles' next opportunity to overtake Bolt will come at the 2023 Worlds in Budapest, Hungary, where he has set lofty goals for himself.

"I'm gonna win two golds in the 100 and 200, and then we can go break the record in the 4x1," he said to Sean McAlister of Olympics.com.

He'll run his first event Saturday in the qualifying heats for the 100-meter dash. Assuming he qualifies, an opportunity to earn his first medal will follow in Sunday's final.