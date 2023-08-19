X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Panthers' Bryce Young Shows Flashes vs. Giants as Fans Blame OL for Team Struggles

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 19, 2023

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
    AP Photo/John Munson

    Bryce Young didn't thrive in his limited play during Friday's preseason game against the New York Giants, but his offensive line didn't do him any favors.

    Young finished 3-of-6 for 35 yards while taking one sack and leading the Panthers to a field goal in two drives.

    This was the sort of protection he was working with:

    NFL @NFL

    Kayvon Thibodeaux with the SACK 😳<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CARvsNYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CARvsNYG</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/L9mPiySUki">https://t.co/L9mPiySUki</a> <a href="https://t.co/sNgVo60HUI">pic.twitter.com/sNgVo60HUI</a>

    He also made some quick, sharp reads, leading to big plays:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Bryce Young to rookie WR Jonathan Mingo 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/woLoDujplR">pic.twitter.com/woLoDujplR</a>

    After his short appearance, social media was quick to point out the issues the offensive line had during the contest while generally absolving Young:

    Matt Lombardo 🏈 @MattLombardoNFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> desperately need to get that offensive line fixed. Bryce Young is wildly impressive from an acumen, leadership, and skill-set standpoint, but Carolina's got to figure out how to protect him …

    Ricky Raines @rickyboboddy

    Ok, so real quick since there's not a ton to be pumped on from an obvious POV - <br><br>Bryce Young looks terrific, imo. The pocket manipulation, obvious ability to create out of structure, and the appropriately used touch he puts on throws. <br><br>Offensive concepts will open it up for him

    ⚡️T-Time ⚡️ @Ayo_TTime9

    It bad that Bryce Young the rookie looks like the most experienced person on the offense.

    James Dator @James_Dator

    I legitimately haven't seen a single play from Bryce Young that was poor because of him. It's nuts.<br><br>The kid is going to be so special

    Josh Brickner @joshbrickner

    Bryce Young behind the Panthers OL <a href="https://t.co/nzLhPccXH4">pic.twitter.com/nzLhPccXH4</a>

    Joey Van Zummeren @JoeyVZ_

    The Panthers OL is going to get Bryce Young killed.

    Brian Stevens @bstevens150

    Bryce Young looks good. The rest look terrible and I'm sad

    JoshwHAW @JoshwHAW

    Carolina OL is terrible, my man Bryce Young won't stand a chance

    EJ 🇺🇸 @itsmine49

    Bryce Young not gonna make it 17 games behind the panthers OL, panthers look bad. <br><br>He getting killed! And he's so small

    Granted, not everybody was willing to put all of the onus on the offensive line after his brief appearance:

    Chris Trapasso 🏈 @ChrisTrapasso

    Not taking *too* much from the preseason but what Bryce Young showed through two games = precisely what had me worried about him <br><br>he doesn't have major arm talent and while he's certainly creative with his legs, he's not a supremely gifted athlete

    The Panthers have chosen to take their lumps with the top overall pick heading into the 2023 season, and in many aspects he seems ready for the NFL level. More than one report this summer has come out describing the Alabama alum's maturity and poise.

    What will be concerning, given his sleight frame, is if he's consistently getting hit and banged up behind a mediocre offensive line. On Friday night, it was an obvious concern.

    When teams consider starting a rookie quarterback, they are weighing the benefits of that player gaining immediate on-field experience against the concern of them getting beat up and developing bad habits if there isn't a solid roster in place around him.

    Panthers' Bryce Young Shows Flashes vs. Giants as Fans Blame OL for Team Struggles
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The plan coming into Friday night was to rotate offensive lineman in and out of the game, which may have contributed to some of the issues from that unit. Add in a solid Giants front seven and Wink Martindale's pressure defense, and there was always a possibility that Young was going to be under some heat.

    He didn't wilt. He didn't produce in an exciting manner either, but he avoided the sort of costly turnovers that can kill a team. That's a good sign, even in just two series of work in a preseason game.