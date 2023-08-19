Preseason 2023 NFL Week 2: Biggest Takeaways from Friday's Games

0 of 5

AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, we're going to see a lot of starters for at least one series. On Friday, three of the four teams on the slate trotted out first-string quarterbacks with Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow, who didn't travel with the team, as the only exception.

Overall, teams in Friday's games didn't produce a ton of offensive highlights early, though the New York Giants had the most impressive scoring performance. In addition to efficient quarterback play, Big Blue's revamped pass-catching group made a statement against the Carolina Panthers.

Speaking of the Panthers, Bryce Young looked to build some momentum in his second NFL outing. Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale made it difficult for him though.

The Atlanta Falcons hosted Cincinnati in a penalty-ridden contest. Yet the Falcons showed some promise against the Bengals' stout defense.

We've rounded up our biggest takeaways following Friday's action with some key observations to note going into the regular season.