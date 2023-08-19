Fantasy Football 2023: 3 Rookie Sleepers Undervalued in Drafts

0 of 3

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL rookies can be incredibly valuable in fantasy football, and not only in dynasty leagues.



First-year players are objectively fun to roster. There's the excitement of adding young talent and the seemingly limitless possibilities of picking up a player who has yet to hit the NFL gridiron. Moreover, when talent and opportunity align, these players can really produce.



That's why the highest profile rookies typically carry a significant draft cost. If you want Bijan Robinson, you better have a pick in the top half of the first round.



But don't worry if you miss out on the likes of Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. There are several other freshmen who should be fantasy assets and won't cost a fortune at the draft. We'll highlight three of them here.

