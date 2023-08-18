Fantasy Alert: Brandin Cooks Has 'Hit the Ground Running' with Cowboys Offense

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brandin Cooks is fitting in quite nicely with the Dallas Cowboys.

According to The Athletic's Jon Machota and Saad Yousuf, "There has been no acclimation period for the offense's biggest offseason acquisition. Cooks hit the ground running from Day 1. He should be the favorite to be No. 2 behind CeeDee Lamb on the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns."

From a fantasy perspective, that means he's worth rostering as a potential flex option. Cooks, 29, only had 57 receptions for 699 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, just the third time in his first nine seasons he failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards.

But for context, he missed four games and had Davis Mills, Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel throwing him passes. Dak Prescott is definitely an upgrade.

Yes, Lamb is going to absorb a huge number of targets. That hurts Cooks' fantasy upside. But improved quarterback play and the fact that the Cowboys intend to be more of a pass-heavy offense this season works in his favor.

Keep him on your radar as a nice option to have for your flex spot depending on the weekly matchup.