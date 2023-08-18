Terence Crawford Eyeing Fight vs. Canelo Álvarez-Jermell Charlo Winner at 168 Pounds

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Boxer Terence Crawford is not intimidated by a higher weight class.

As he looks ahead to his next fight after taking down Errol Spence Jr. in July, Crawford said on The Joe Rogan Experience that he would be willing to move to the 168-pound range in order to take on the winner of Canelo Álvarez-Jermell Charlo fight next month.

Crawford's resume shows why his confidence is so high. He is 40-0 with 31 knockouts in his career and is the first welterweight fighter to hold titles with four major sanctioning bodies.

A matchup against Charlo or Álvarez would certainly be a tough task nonetheless. Charlo holds a career record of 35-1-1, with 19 victories coming via knockout. Álvarez boasts a 59-2-2 slate with 39 knockout victories.

Logistically it would seem like a fight against Charlo would be at 154 pounds, but Crawford's desire to fight at the 164-pound class shows that he wants to add more depth to his resume.

He expressed extreme confidence in facing whatever challenge is ahead.

"I want the winner," Crawford said. "I want to be three-time undisputed."

The winner of that fight will be determined on September 30 in Las Vegas.