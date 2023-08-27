Ranking Every NBA Team By Future Draft Assets

0 of 30

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Draft picks are arguably the core currency of NBA team building.

Want to trade for an All-Star? You better have a ton of first-rounders—and throw in some pick swaps while you're at it. Need to dump unwanted players on less-than-friendly contracts? That'll cost at least some seconds, if not a first, depending on how much is left on the deal (in price and years).

Conversely, some franchises need to build through the draft. Perhaps they're in a market that isn't as attractive a free-agent destination. Or it's just the low point in the team's rebuild cycle. Getting multiple shots in the draft may be the only way to land elite-level talent. And since the draft can be a crapshoot, getting multiple bites at the apple may be the so-called "process."

Where do the 30 NBA franchises stand in terms of draft assets? Or rather, how do the other 29 teams rank behind the Oklahoma City Thunder?

The following ranking considers current obligations from 2024 to 2030 for both rounds, including protections, swaps, and forfeitures.

*Note: Picks can only be dealt over the next seven drafts, and the Stepien Rule requires teams to have at least one guaranteed first-round pick in every other future draft.