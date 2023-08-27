Ranking Every NBA Team By Future Draft AssetsAugust 27, 2023
Ranking Every NBA Team By Future Draft Assets
Draft picks are arguably the core currency of NBA team building.
Want to trade for an All-Star? You better have a ton of first-rounders—and throw in some pick swaps while you're at it. Need to dump unwanted players on less-than-friendly contracts? That'll cost at least some seconds, if not a first, depending on how much is left on the deal (in price and years).
Conversely, some franchises need to build through the draft. Perhaps they're in a market that isn't as attractive a free-agent destination. Or it's just the low point in the team's rebuild cycle. Getting multiple shots in the draft may be the only way to land elite-level talent. And since the draft can be a crapshoot, getting multiple bites at the apple may be the so-called "process."
Where do the 30 NBA franchises stand in terms of draft assets? Or rather, how do the other 29 teams rank behind the Oklahoma City Thunder?
The following ranking considers current obligations from 2024 to 2030 for both rounds, including protections, swaps, and forfeitures.
*Note: Picks can only be dealt over the next seven drafts, and the Stepien Rule requires teams to have at least one guaranteed first-round pick in every other future draft.
30. Phoenix Suns
Let's start with the Suns—who have gone all in to win with Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Durant, Beal and others. It better work. The franchise won't have the means to make significant changes outside of shopping one or more of their four veterans.
While Phoenix has four firsts, it can't trade any because of the Stepien Rule, and the swaps are spoken for. In the long run, the Wizards could be the big winner in the Beal trade (check back in 5-7 years).
First-Rounders
Own: None
Incoming: None
Swaps: 2024 (higher to Wizards or Grizzlies), 2026 (higher to Wizards or Magic), 2028 (higher to Wizards or Nets), 2030 (higher to Wizards or Grizzlies)
Traded Away: 2025 (Nets), 2027 (Nets), 2029 (Nets)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Four
Contingent: Two
29. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves went for it with Rudy Gobert but made no progress in the postseason. That's a difficult result, given the haul the team gave to the Jazz. Perhaps the team will turn the corner next season, but the initial impression—Minnesota made a big mistake.
Some around the league think the Wolves will eventually trade Karl-Anthony Towns to clear his salary and replenish the team's draft capital. In the meantime, the franchise will need to move forward with bare coffers.
First-Rounders
Own: 2024, 2028, 2030
Incoming: None
Swaps: 2026 (higher to Jazz or Cavaliers)
Traded Away: 2025 (Jazz), 2027 (Jazz), 2029 (Jazz, protected)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Four
Contingent: One
28. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers hadn't made the playoffs since LeBron James left in 2018. The price Cleveland paid to get Mitchell and end the postseason drought was exorbitant. That the team only got one win in the first round against the Knicks is concerning, but the squad is still young, and the team's payroll isn't egregious (yet).
Regarding draft capital, the firsts were spent on Mitchell, but at least the Cavs have a decent list of second-rounders.
First-Rounders
Own: 2024, 2030
Incoming: None
Swaps: 2026 (Cavaliers, Jazz or Timberwolves, protected), 2028 (higher to Jazz)
Traded Away: 2025 (Jazz), 2027 (Jazz), 2029 (Jazz)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Seven
Contingent: One
27. Milwaukee Bucks
At least the Bucks can boast a championship (2020-21). The franchise gave up significant draft capital to add Jrue Holiday. The team recently re-signed Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, hoping that another title run will keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy.
The former MVP can opt out of his contract after the 2024-25 season, and while he's always been loyal to the city of Milwaukee, that may not last if the team doesn't get back to the top. The Pelicans and Knicks will likely benefit if the Bucks are forced to rebuild. New Orleans has swap rights on two firsts (2024 and 2026) and will get 2025 (if top-4) and 2027 outright. New York will get the 2025 first if it's in the 5-30 range.
Milwaukee is also thin on second-round picks, with just two over the next seven years.
First-Rounders
Own: 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: None
Swaps: 2024 (higher to Pelicans), 2026 (higher to Pelicans)
Traded Away: 2025 (Pelicans or Knicks), 2027 (Pelicans)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Two
Contingent: None
26. Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets took several significant risks over the past few years, trading for Aaron Gordon and paying Michael Porter Jr. a massive extension (despite injury concerns). Fortunately, Jamal Murray's return to form after a knee injury and an all-time performance from Nikola Jokić led to the NBA's most recent championship.
The list of draft picks reflects a team that has completely gone for it—successfully so—but Denver's coffers are bare. The team owes one first to the Magic and two to the Thunder, all with top-5 protections. Still, by the Stepien Rule, the Nuggets will have a first every other year, starting in 2024.
First-Rounders
Own: 2024, 2026 (contingent), 2028 (contingent), 2030 (contingent)
Incoming: None
Swaps: None
Traded Away: 2025 (Magic, protected), 2027 (Thunder, protected), 2029 (Thunder, protected)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Three
Contingent: Three
25. Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks still owe a first-rounder to the Knicks for long-gone Porziņģis. Dallas will give its 2029 first (unprotected) to Brooklyn for Kyrie Irving, a few years after Luka Dončić's current deal expires (2026 or 2027). That was a bold move, but the franchise must feel confident that Dončić will re-sign—confident enough to give the Spurs unprotected swap rights in 2030 in the Grant Williams multi-team deal.
Dallas can still trade away its 2027 first and only has 2-3 second-rounders on its books.
First-Rounders
Own: 2025 (contingent), 2026, 2027, 2028
Incoming: None
Swaps: 2030 (higher to Spurs)
Traded Away: 2024 (Knicks, protected), 2029 (Nets)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Two
Contingent: One
24. LA Clippers
The Clippers are still paying for Paul George, with their next three picks likely going to the Thunder (one is a swap). It is difficult to say whether that trade was worth it, given the team's lackluster results in the playoffs, but Kawhi Leonard probably wouldn't go to LA without the George deal.
The team can deal two additional firsts if needed (2027-2030). The list of second-rounders is sparse as well.
First-Rounders
Own: 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: None
Swaps: 2025 (higher to Thunder)
Traded Away: 2024 (Thunder or Pacers), 2026 (Thunder)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Four
Contingent: None
23. Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers still owe one first to the Pelicans, which will convey in either 2024 or 25 (New Orleans has the right to delay the pick, a rare but legal quirk in draft pick trades). The Lakers also gave up a protected 2027 first (top-four) to the Jazz in the Russell Westbrook/D'Angelo Russell swap. That leaves L.A. with just one available first (2030) for any in-season trades.
Additionally, the Lakers don't have a high volume of second-rounders. The team is easily in the bottom 10 but not quite the lowest on the list.
First-Rounders
Own: 2025 (contingent), 2026, 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: None
Swaps: None
Traded Away: 2024 (Pelicans can delay to 2025), 2027 (Jazz, protected)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Four
Contingent: One
22. Golden State Warriors
The Warriors' 2024 first, given initially up to the Grizzlies in the deal to get off Andre Iguodala's contract, was sent by Memphis to the Celtics in the Smart trade. That pick should convey this year (it's top-4 protected), barring a massive problem in Golden State.
The team also gave up its 2030 first (top-20 protection) to the Wizards in the Chris Paul/Jordan Poole swap. That leaves Golden State with only one available first to send out in trade (2028). The franchise is also pretty weak on seconds, with just 3-5 over the next season years.
First-Rounders
Own: 2025 (contingent), 2026 (contingent), 2027, 2028, 2029
Incoming: None
Swaps: None
Traded Away: 2024 (Celtics, protected), 2030 (Wizards, protected)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Three
Contingent: Two
21. Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers have some issues to sort through with James Harden wanting out and making sure that Harden wanting out doesn't lead to Joel Embiid also wanting out. It's a delicate time in Philadelphia.
The team still owes a first to the Thunder in the Al Horford deal and one to the Nets for Harden. The picks are heavily protected, but that also works to limit the Sixers' flexibility. The only first it can currently trade outright is in 2030, well after Embiid's contract expires (2206 or 2027).
Philadelphia forfeited a 2024 second-rounder for illegal machinations last offseason but still has 4-6 seconds over the next seven years.
First-Rounders
Own: 2024, 2026 (contingent), 2028 (contingent), 2029, 2030
Incoming: None
Swaps: None
Traded Away: 2025 (Thunder, protected), 2027 (Nets, protected)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Four
Contingent: Two
Forfeit: One
20. Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks previously invested significant draft compensation to acquire Murray from the Spurs, who recently signed an extension to stay with the franchise at least through 2026-27 (player option for 2027-28). Atlanta still owes two unprotected firsts and a swap, which translates to—they better be a good team from 2025 to 2027.
Atlanta added a protected pick from the Sacramento Kings for Kevin Huerter. Provided the Kings build upon last year's playoff entry, the Hawks should have two firsts in 2024.
Atlanta also has some second-rounders, though most aren't their own. Of the four contingent picks listed below, two will only go to Atlanta if the Kings are lousy (for the next three years).
First-Rounders
Own: 2024, 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: 2024 (Kings, protected)
Swaps: 2026 (higher to Spurs)
Traded Away: 2025 (Spurs), 2027 (Spurs)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Four
Contingent: Four
19. Miami Heat
Miami still owes a first to Oklahoma City, limiting the team's flexibility in trade (should a Portland deal emerge for Damian Lillard) to two firsts (2028 and 2030).
The Heat could attempt to negotiate with the Thunder to remove protection entirely in 2025 (it's lottery-protected for a year, unprotected in 2026), but that doesn't make an additional pick available because of the Stepien Rule.
One theoretical path would be bargaining with Oklahoma City to move the pick from 2025 to 2024 (wholly unprotected). That would enable Miami to deal its 2026, 2028 and 2030 firsts.
Otherwise, the Heat have a below-average war chest with no other team's firsts and just 2-3 second-rounders.
First-Rounders
Own: 2024, 2026 (contingent), 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: None
Swaps: None
Traded Away: 2025 (Thunder, protected)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Two
Contingent: One
18. Toronto Raptors
The Raptors owe the Spurs a first in the trade to bring Jakob Poeltl back to Toronto. Poeltl re-signed in July on a four-year, $78 million deal (player option on the final season). Unless the Raptors completely fall off this season, that first will go to San Antonio in June (top-6 protected through 2026, otherwise, two second-rounders).
The franchise also owes seconds to the Clippers (2024) and Mavericks (2025), so with the protections on the Poeltl pick, Toronto can't trade a guaranteed-to-convey second until 2028.
The Raptors also don't have a single incoming first or second.
First-Rounders
Own: 2025 (contingent), 2026 (contingent), 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: None
Swaps: None
Traded Away: 2024 (Spurs, protected)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Three
Contingent: Two
17. Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings finally made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Assuming the team builds upon last year's success, the Kings will give the Hawks its first-round pick in 2024 in the deal for Kevin Huerter. That pick is protected through 2026, but Sacramento wants nothing more than to give to Atlanta (by virtue of another postseason berth).
The Kings' 2030 second will go to the Indiana Pacers for Chris Duarte, and 2026 and 2027 are on hold as potential protection for the obligation to Atlanta. Otherwise, the Kings are relatively free and clear—but the team doesn't have any incoming picks from other teams outside of a 2025 second-rounder from Portland.
First-Rounders
Own: 2025 (contingent), 2026 (contingent), 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: None
Swaps: None
Traded Away: 2024 (Hawks, protected)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Five
Contingent: Two
16. Chicago Bulls
The Bulls are in the middle of the pack as a play-in team with an unpaid debt to the Spurs for DeMar DeRozan. Fortunately, the first-rounder has top-11 protection in 2025 and then top-9 through 2027 (potentially conveying as a second-rounder in 2028). Chicago will also give its 2025 second to San Antonio.
Also, the Bulls have a first coming from the Trail Blazers for the Lauri Markkanen multi-team deal with the Cavaliers. Portland appears to be restructuring so that top-15 protection on the pick through 2028 may come into play for the foreseeable future.
Chicago doesn't have much in the second round, just 2-4 depending on how the protections pan out on the two firsts listed above.
First-Rounders
Own: 2024, 2026 (contingent), 2027 (contingent), 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: 2024 (Blazers, protected)
Swaps: None
Traded Away: 2025 (Spurs, protected)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Two
Contingent: Two
15. Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are still in debt to the Bulls for the 2021 Larry Nance Jr. deal, who is no longer with the franchise (dealt to the Pelicans in 2022). Portland does have lottery protection on the pick through 2028, which limits what the team can do in trade with the rest of its firsts (until 209 or once the obligation is off the books).
The team has been busy swapping around second-rounders but only has five guaranteed to convey over the next seven years. With no extra firsts, one still owed and only a decent list of seconds, Portland may prioritize draft compensation in a Damian Lillard trade.
First-Rounders
Own: 2025 (contingent), 2026 (contingent), 2027 (contingent), 2028 (contingent), 2029, 2030
Incoming: None
Swaps: None
Traded Away: 2024 (Chicago, protected)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Five
Contingent: Three
14. Charlotte Hornets
Given that the Hornets won just 27 games last season, the franchise should be in a stronger position with its draft capital. Unfortunately, that's not the case. Charlotte still owes the first it gave to the Knicks (since re-routed to the Spurs) to get Kai Jones. While the pick has heavy protection (lottery through 2025, otherwise seconds in 2026 and 2027), Jones hasn't done enough to justify the price yet.
The Hornets don't have any extra firsts. Having 6-9 second-rounders is decent enough, but overall, Charlotte has a very average list of draft assets.
First-Rounders
Own: 2025 (contingent), 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: None
Swaps: None
Traded Away: 2024 (Spurs, protected)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Six
Contingent: Three
13. Detroit Pistons
The Pistons start the stretch of teams who owe more than they have incoming. Detroit gave up a first to the Rockets in 2021 to acquire Isaiah Stewart II, whom the team recently extended for $60 million over four years. That pick, which was rerouted to the Knicks, has heavy protections through 2027 (that also ties up some of Detroit's trade flexibility).
The team also has 7-9 second-rounders, though one may go to New York if protections (the first is top-9 protected in 2027). Detroit probably should be higher on the list, given how bad the team has been the last few years—but internally, the team is optimistic about its prospects this coming season with a healthy Cade Cunningham.
First-Rounders
Own: 2025 (contingent), 2026 (contingent), 2027 (contingent), 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: None
Swaps: None
Traded Away: 2024 (Knicks, protected)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Seven
Contingent: Two
12. Houston Rockets
The Rockets still owe draft capital for Westbrook but also have a couple of potentially valuable unprotected firsts from the Nets for Harden. Houston always seems involved with the more complex obligations in the league, like the higher of the lower of the higher of the lower type swaps.
The first in 2024 to the Thunder is only top-4 protected, which may be why the team was more aggressive in adding quality veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. Even if the team tanked from the start, lottery odds wouldn't guarantee that high a selection—and the addition of coach Ime Udoka wasn't to continue mining the top of the draft for talent.
Houston also has a solid list of second-round picks, as two of the four contingent picks will likely stay, assuming the Rockets give their 2024 selection to Oklahoma City.
First-Rounders
Own: 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: 2024 (Nets), 2026 (Nets)
Swaps: 2025 (Thunder, Nets or Rockets), 2027 (lower to Nets)
Traded Away: 2024 (Thunder, protected), 2026 (Thunder, protected)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Seven
Contingent: Four
11. Washington Wizards
The Wizards start the grouping of teams with picks both going out and coming in—the franchise is functionally at a net zero with exactly seven firsts over the next seven years. But some teams have better protections, and Washington probably never gives its first to New York (sending two second-rounders instead).
From an upside perspective, the Phoenix swaps for Beal could prove extremely valuable, especially years later (2028 and 2030). The Wizards also have a healthy list of second-rounders.
First-Rounders
Own: 2025 (contingent), 2027, 2029
Incoming: 2030 (Warriors, protected)
Swaps: 2026 (Suns or Magic), 2028 (Suns or Sixers), 2030 (lower to Suns or Grizzlies)
Traded Away: 2024 (Knicks, protected, also potential swap with Suns or Grizzlies)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: 13
Contingent: Three
10. Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies gave up three second-rounders to get Isaiah Todd and the right to swap firsts with the Suns in 2024 and 2030. Both won't execute until after the Wizards swap with the Suns, which means Memphis will get the second-best pick in both years.
That probably won't mean much in 2024, but it could be interesting seven years later, presumably after Durant's time (and Bradley Beal's) with Phoenix has lapsed. Otherwise, Memphis has nothing else on its first-round books (nothing incoming or outgoing).
The Suns deal may bear fruit later, but the Grizzlies only have two second-rounders for now. While Memphis has no extra firsts and a scarcity of seconds, the team is still slightly above average on the draft capital list.
First-Rounders
Own: 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029
Incoming: None
Swaps: 2024 (Grizzlies, Wizards or Suns), 2030 (Grizzlies, Wizards or Suns)
Traded Away: None
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Two
Contingent: None
9. Indiana Pacers
The Pacers have all of their own firsts and an extra in 2024, though it's the lowest pick of four teams—at least two have playoff expectations this season. For a rough idea of range, the Clippers would yield the 19th pick, based on 2022-23 standings.
Indiana may be top-10, but this stretch of the list isn't overwhelming. Outside of a couple of extra second-rounders and the 2024 first, the Pacers rank is based more on what they haven't given away than on what they've collected.
First-Rounders
Own: 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: 2024 (lowest of Thunder, Clippers, Rockets or Jazz)
Swaps: None
Traded Away: None
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Nine
Contingent: One
8. Boston Celtics
Boston is an oddity as a contender that also has a rich list of draft assets. Outside of a pick swap to San Antonio in 2028 (with slight protection), the Celtics have all of their own firsts. The team also added one from the Golden State Warriors in 2024 in the Marcus Smart swap, bringing in Kristaps Porziņģis.
The Celtics also have 8-10 seconds, which is impressive for a team that typically gets to at least the Eastern Conference Finals nearly every year.
First-Rounders
Own: 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2029, 2030
Incoming: 2024 (Warriors, protected)
Swaps: 2028 (higher to Spurs, Boston has top-1 protected)
Traded Away: None
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Eight
Contingent: Two
7. Orlando Magic
The Orland Magic are the top second-tier team in draft capital—a noticeable dropoff without several incoming first-round picks from other franchises. If draft assets were judged by seconds, the Magic would be nearer to the top.
Orlando does have one protected first from the Nuggets for Aaron Gordon in 2025, and the team also has a swap with the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards, getting the second-highest of the three (including their own selection).
Overall, the Magic have financial flexibility, a growing young core (Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Anthony Black, etc.) and a very good (but not quite elite) cache of draft capital.
First-Rounders
Own: 2024, 2025, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: 2025 (Nuggets, protected)
Swaps: 2026 (Wizards or Suns)
Traded Away: None
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: 12
Contingent: None
6. New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have three potentially valuable first-rounders from the Milwaukee Bucks and Lakers, plus two years of swap rights with Milwaukee. After a couple of difficult seasons, the Lakers have returned to prominence, but New Orleans negotiated a rarely-seen right to delay in the Anthony Davis deal with L.A. If the Lakers are too good this year, New Orleans can wait until 2025.
The Milwaukee first in 2025 only goes to the Pelicans if it's top-4 (otherwise, the Knicks benefit), but is Giannis Antetokounmpo committed to staying with the Bucks long-term? He can opt out of his deal after the 2024-25 season, making the 2026 swap and the 2027 unprotected first extremely valuable.
New Orleans doesn't have much by way of second-rounders. And their firsts may not be that valuable if the Bucks and Lakers continue to thrive—but that potential is tremendous enough for the Pelicans to either wait it out or use the picks as trade chips.
First-Rounders
Own: 2025, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: 2024 (Lakers with the right to delay to 2025), 2025 (Bucks, protected), 2027 (Bucks)
Swaps: 2024 (lower to Bucks), 2026 (lower to Bucks)
Traded Away: None
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Two
Contingent: None
5. Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have a complex set of books with expensive obligations owed to the Rockets for James Harden (two unprotected firsts). But Brooklyn pivoted well when the relationship soured and replenished its draft capital in the Kevin Durant deal with the Phoenix Suns.
Of the team's five incoming firsts, four are entirely unprotected. They can hold onto those selections and develop over time or cash them out via trade for a star player (Lillard?). The list of seconds is adequate (5-8), but Brooklyn's list of firsts reflects an overall net positive to give the franchise a top-5 ranking.
First-Rounders
Own: 2029, 2030
Incoming: 2025 (Suns), 2027 (Suns), 2029 (Suns), 2027 (Sixers, protected), 2029 (Mavericks)
Swaps: 2025 and 2027 (higher to Rockets), 2026 (one of Nets, Rockets, Thunder), 2028 (two of Nets, Suns, Sixers (protected))
Traded Away: 2024 (Rockets), 2026 (Rockets)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Five
Contingent: Three
4. Utah Jazz
Just a couple of years ago, the Jazz were dead-ended with limited draft and financial flexibility, with a roster built around two All-Stars who weren't clicking. The team pivoted to send out both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and has since continued to add on enough draft compensation to rank fifth overall.
Utah still owes a first to the Thunder in a deal that helped shed Derrick Favors' contract; The pick is top-10 protected in 2024—which may come down to the wire this next season if the Jazz can build upon last year's campaign. Otherwise, the franchise has a bunch of firsts back from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, plus an extra from the Los Angeles Lakers for taking on Russell Westbrook's contract before the last trade deadline.
The Jazz don't have many seconds, but their surplus of firsts makes up for it.
First-Rounders
Own: 2025 (contingent), 2027, 2029, 2030
Incoming: 2025 (Cavaliers), 2025 (Timberwolves), 2027 (Cavaliers), 2027 (Timberwolves), 2027 (Lakers, protected)
Swaps: 2026 (lower to Minnesota or Cleveland, contingent), 2028 (lower to Cavaliers)
Traded Away: 2024 (to Thunder or Pacers, protected)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: Two
Contingent: Two
3. New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have a robust list of draft picks, should the team decide to go star hunting (Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid?). Few others not only have all their own firsts but four extras. New York has at least 10 second-rounders but as many as 16 (even after the team forfeited its 2025 second for early negotiations with Jalen Brunson in 2022).
If there's a quibble, the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Mavericks' firsts have heavy protection and may eventually convey as second-rounders. But New York can absolutely make a firm offer if and when the time comes for a top player.
First-Rounders
Own: 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: 2024 (Mavericks, protected), 2024 (Pistons, protected), 2024 (Wizards, protected), 2025 (Bucks, protected)
Swaps: None
Traded Away: None
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: 10
Contingent: Six
Forfeit: One
2. San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs went all-in on the rebuild and lucked into arguably the top prospect of the last 1-2 decades in Victor Wembanyama. In addition to salary cap flexibility, San Antonio still has a massive haul of draft picks. Some will be used to add talent; others will eventually go out in trade.
The team has no first-round obligations, 16-24 second-rounders over seven years and incoming firsts from the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks. The pair from Atlanta, for Dejounte Murray, are completely unprotected.
It will take some time for the Spurs to build a team to support Wembanyama properly, but the franchise has a LOT to work with.
First-Rounders
Own: 2024, 2025, 2027, 2029
Incoming: 2024 (Hornets, protected), 2024 (Raptors, protected), 2025 (Hawks), 2025 (Bulls, protected), 2027 (Hawks)
Swaps: 2026 (higher of Hawks), 2028 (higher of Boston Celtics, protected). 2030 (higher of Dallas Mavericks)
Traded Away: None
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: 16
Contingent: Eight
1. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder's cache of draft picks is the largest in league history. And it's not like the team is actively tanking. This season, they may make the playoffs with players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (All-NBA First Team), Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and incoming rookies Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace.
When the time comes to go shopping in trade, the franchise has all the ammunition it needs for a blockbuster (Joel Embiid, perhaps?). Can any other franchise compete with a motivated Oklahoma City?
Conversely, the team won't possibly use all these picks on players (potentially seven seconds in 2029 alone). There's just not enough roster space for what could be 15 first-rounders and 19-25 seconds (contingent on various protections) over the next seven years. But never fear. The Thunder will trade their extra picks into additional future draft capital.
First-Rounders
Own: 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030
Incoming: 2024 (Houston Rockets, protected), 2024 (LA Clippers), 2024 (Utah Jazz, protected), 2025 (Miami Heat, protected), 2025 (Philadelphia 76ers, protected), 2026 (Rockets, protected), 2026 (Clippers), 2027 (Denver Nuggets, protected), 2029 (Nuggets, protected)
Swaps: 2025 (Clippers, Brooklyn Nets or Rockets)
Traded Away: 2024 (lowest of Rockets, Clippers, Jazz and Thunder to Indiana Pacers)
Second-Rounders
Guaranteed: 19
Contingent: Six