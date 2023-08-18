BMW Championship 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Thursday Leaderboard Scores

0 of 3

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy sits in a familiar spot on top of the BMW Championship leaderboard.

McIlroy is tied with Brian Harman for first place at five-under after one round at Olympia Fields Country Club.

The three-time FedEx Cup champion turned in the best round of the top contenders for golf's end-of-season trophy on Thursday.

McIlroy's 65 gave him his fifth first-round lead at the BMW Championship, a record for any player at a single PGA Tour event, per PGA Tour Communications.

McIlroy and Harman hold a one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick and four others going into the second round.

McIlroy will be one of the 30 golfers who qualify for next week's Tour Championship, but others need to use the next three days to solidify their spot in the top 30, and for some the rest of the tournament will serve as one of the final auditions for the United States Ryder Cup team.