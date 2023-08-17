Report: Shannon Sharpe to Join Stephen A. Smith on 'First Take' During NFL Season

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

ESPN's First Take is reportedly going to have a different look during the upcoming NFL season.

According to Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe will sit across Stephen A. Smith on the program's debate desk on Mondays and Tuesdays during the season.

Sharpe previously worked with FS1's Skip Bayless on Undisputed but exited the show following June's NBA Finals.

Sharpe is best known for his time as a star tight end in the NFL.

He played for 14 seasons for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens with 12 of his years coming with the AFC West team. His Hall of Fame resume includes three Super Bowl titles, four First Team All-Pro selections and eight Pro Bowl nods.

He is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and finished his career with 815 catches for 10,060 yards and 62 touchdowns. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in three different seasons and tallied double-digit touchdown catches in two.

In his post-football career, he has become known as an opinionated sports analyst who can go toe-to-toe with the likes of Bayless and others in the debate-style programming that often dominates morning shows.

Sharpe also hosts the Club Shay Shay podcast.

He will now join Smith on one of ESPN's most high-profile shows and will surely be asked to debate the hottest topics of every given NFL week given the timing of his appearances. The style will be familiar to him given his time on Undisputed with Bayless, who used to debate with Smith on ESPN prior to joining FS1.