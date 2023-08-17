X

NBA

    Lakers' Austin Reaves: LeBron James 'Is the Greatest Player to Ever Play' in NBA

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 17, 2023

    Austin Reaves may be teammates with LeBron James, but he's also a pretty big fan of the NBA legend.

    "In my personal opinion, even being a Kobe Bryant guy, I think [James] is the greatest player to ever play," Reaves told SiriusXM NBA Radio. "You could make an argument, but I think how good he is at all facets of the game, I don't think anybody has ever been that good at everything. So I think he's the greatest ever player."

    "He obviously makes my life so much easier."

Austin Reaves on his relationship with LeBron James.

    Obviously, Michael Jordan stans will make their cases for the former Chicago Bulls superstar. Fair enough. But it's hard to deny that James at least deserves to be in the conversation.

    He is a 19-time All-Star, four-time champion, four-time MVP, 13-time first-team All-NBA selection, the league's all-time leader in points (38,652) and is fourth in career assists (10,420).

    From both a statistical and longevity standpoint, nobody compares. Jordan has his six titles in six NBA Finals appearances and five MVP awards, and fair enough. But LeBron's case is incredible nonetheless.

