Fantasy Alert: Ezekiel Elliott Works with Patriots 1st Team, Gets Goal Line Carries

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott is starting to carve out a role with the New England Patriots.

The veteran running back is already getting work with the first team offense during practices, according to multiple reports:

No surprises there. The Patriots didn't sign him to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million to serve as a pure backup for Rhamondre Stevenson. It always seemed more likely that they'd end up in a time share, and Elliott getting a chunk of the goal-line work would make sense given his bruising run style.

But don't count out Stevenson just yet. He rushed for 1,040 yards and five scores last season, his second in the league, emerging as the feature back over Damian Harris. Elliott, meanwhile, was cut this offseason by the Dallas Cowboys, who sought to give Tony Pollard a bigger role.

The Patriots wouldn't have signed Elliott if they didn't have big plans for him. Just don't be surprised if this is more of a 50-50 timeshare between him and Stevenson.