    Fantasy Alert: Ezekiel Elliott Works with Patriots 1st Team, Gets Goal Line Carries

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 17, 2023

    ASHWAUBENON, WI - AUGUST 16: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks with New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) during a joint training camp practice between the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots at Ray Nitschke Field on August 16, 2023 in Ashwaubenon, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Ezekiel Elliott is starting to carve out a role with the New England Patriots.

    The veteran running back is already getting work with the first team offense during practices, according to multiple reports:

    Zeke running with the 1s and getting full contact work in red zone. Looks spry.

    A potential sign of what's to come? Ezekiel Elliott is getting run for the Patriots in a goal line situation against the Packers.

    No surprises there. The Patriots didn't sign him to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million to serve as a pure backup for Rhamondre Stevenson. It always seemed more likely that they'd end up in a time share, and Elliott getting a chunk of the goal-line work would make sense given his bruising run style.

    But don't count out Stevenson just yet. He rushed for 1,040 yards and five scores last season, his second in the league, emerging as the feature back over Damian Harris. Elliott, meanwhile, was cut this offseason by the Dallas Cowboys, who sought to give Tony Pollard a bigger role.

    The Patriots wouldn't have signed Elliott if they didn't have big plans for him. Just don't be surprised if this is more of a 50-50 timeshare between him and Stevenson.

