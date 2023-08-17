Fantasy Football 2023: Mock Draft Strategy, Dynasty and Keeper Cheatsheet

Fantasy Football 2023: Mock Draft Strategy, Dynasty and Keeper CheatsheetAugust 17, 2023
If you want the fantasy-football equivalent of running an NFL team, then dynasty or keeper leagues are where you belong.
In this setting, player investments span longer than the upcoming season. While league formats can dictate how long you hold onto a player, in some cases, you could conceivably keep someone around for the better part of a decade.
Because long-term value weighs so heavily in this league, you never want to lose sight of the future. At the same time, though, you can absolutely go into win-now mode if you're realistically in championship contention or envision a path that can get you there.
If you're new to the format or simply looking for a leg up on your established competition, you've come to the right place. Here, we'll talk mock draft strategy, provide our top-30 rankings and spotlight a couple of deep sleepers, all with the dynasty format in mind.
Mock Draft Strategy
Any time you enter a mock draft room, you should exit it with some useful information in hand.
Yes, it's always good practice to go through the player-selection process, but really, you should pay just as much attention—if not more so—to the picks made by your fellow mock-drafters. Which positions are carrying the heaviest draft cost? How early are rookies coming off the board? Are any players consistently going above or beneath their average draft cost?
In the process of monitoring the draft room, feel free to experiment with your own roster. What actually happens if you wait to address your quarterback spot? What happens when you don't? Do you like your supporting cast better if you open with back-to-back running backs or three consecutive wide receivers? Mock drafts can give you those answers without having any stakes attached to them.
Finally, since we're talking dynasty drafts, you want to grab young talent early and often, but don't discount those (relatively) old reliables. You may not roster 30-somethings like Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce for long, but they can absolutely help you go championship-chasing this season. Don't overlook the importance of that.
Top 30 Dynasty Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
5. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
6. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
7. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
8. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
10. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
11. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
12. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
13. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
14. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
15. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
16. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
18. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
19. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
20. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
21. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
22. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
23. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
24. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
25. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
26. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
27. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
28. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
29. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Keeper Sleepers
Clayton Tune, QB, Arizona Cardinals
If you don't want to pay a premium for a high-profile quarterback but still want a long-term flier at the position, then Clayton Tune could be right up your alley.
The rookie fifth-rounder pairs some absolutely absurd college stats with a sneaky-good chance of seeing snaps earlier in his career than expected.
As for the numbers, he posted plenty over five seasons at Houston. He saved his best for last, though, tallying 7,618 passing yards, 698 rushing yards and 77 touchdowns over the past who campaigns. During this stretch, he also completed 67.8 percent of his passes, threw just 20 interceptions on 916 attempts and ran for seven scores.
As for his opportunity, he'll compete with veteran journeyman Colt McCoy for the backup gig behind Kyler Murray, who is coming off an ACL tear and had encountered injury issues even before then. If Tune finds his way to the field, he could wind up being too productive for the Cardinals to take him off it.
Pierre Strong, RB, New England Patriots
Yes, the Patriots have both Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield, but Pierre Strong might be the proverbial ace up their sleeve.
A fourth-round pick in 2022, he barely got any run as a rookie (17 touches in 15 games), but that doesn't necessarily mean much for his long-term outlook. Maybe New England simply didn't want to throw too much too soon at him after such a dramatic step up in competition from his college days at South Dakota State.
Speaking of which, those days were downright drool-worthy. Over four seasons, he racked up 4,527 yards and 40 touchdowns, while adding 62 receptions for another 581 yards and three scores.
With good burst and soft hands, he has spark-plug potential already this season and a much higher ceiling moving forward.
Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
If you want elite acceleration and high-end speed from your wideouts, then this recommendation isn't for you. Puka Nacua doesn't jump off the screen the way actual blazers do.
What he does, though, is consistently produce with physicality, competitiveness and great hands. A hooper in high school, his basketball background shows up in his ability to consistently come down with contested catches.
He runs precise enough routes to create some wiggle room, but even when the openings aren't there, he can overpower defenders. In his last two seasons at BYU, the rookie fifth-rounder had 91 receptions for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns. In a nod to his versatility and playmaking, he also had 39 carries which yielded another 357 yards and five scores.
If nothing else, he brings the element of excitement, and the Rams don't have a lot of that in their receiving core. With Cooper Kupp moving past his 30th birthday, opportunity knocks for a young pass-catcher to emerge. Nacua's drive and determination make him a prime candidate to seize this opening.