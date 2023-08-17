Fantasy Football 2023: Mock Draft Strategy, Dynasty and Keeper Cheatsheet

3 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Clayton Tune, QB, Arizona Cardinals



If you don't want to pay a premium for a high-profile quarterback but still want a long-term flier at the position, then Clayton Tune could be right up your alley.



The rookie fifth-rounder pairs some absolutely absurd college stats with a sneaky-good chance of seeing snaps earlier in his career than expected.



As for the numbers, he posted plenty over five seasons at Houston. He saved his best for last, though, tallying 7,618 passing yards, 698 rushing yards and 77 touchdowns over the past who campaigns. During this stretch, he also completed 67.8 percent of his passes, threw just 20 interceptions on 916 attempts and ran for seven scores.



As for his opportunity, he'll compete with veteran journeyman Colt McCoy for the backup gig behind Kyler Murray, who is coming off an ACL tear and had encountered injury issues even before then. If Tune finds his way to the field, he could wind up being too productive for the Cardinals to take him off it.



Pierre Strong, RB, New England Patriots



Yes, the Patriots have both Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield, but Pierre Strong might be the proverbial ace up their sleeve.



A fourth-round pick in 2022, he barely got any run as a rookie (17 touches in 15 games), but that doesn't necessarily mean much for his long-term outlook. Maybe New England simply didn't want to throw too much too soon at him after such a dramatic step up in competition from his college days at South Dakota State.



Speaking of which, those days were downright drool-worthy. Over four seasons, he racked up 4,527 yards and 40 touchdowns, while adding 62 receptions for another 581 yards and three scores.



With good burst and soft hands, he has spark-plug potential already this season and a much higher ceiling moving forward.



Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams



If you want elite acceleration and high-end speed from your wideouts, then this recommendation isn't for you. Puka Nacua doesn't jump off the screen the way actual blazers do.



What he does, though, is consistently produce with physicality, competitiveness and great hands. A hooper in high school, his basketball background shows up in his ability to consistently come down with contested catches.



He runs precise enough routes to create some wiggle room, but even when the openings aren't there, he can overpower defenders. In his last two seasons at BYU, the rookie fifth-rounder had 91 receptions for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns. In a nod to his versatility and playmaking, he also had 39 carries which yielded another 357 yards and five scores.



If nothing else, he brings the element of excitement, and the Rams don't have a lot of that in their receiving core. With Cooper Kupp moving past his 30th birthday, opportunity knocks for a young pass-catcher to emerge. Nacua's drive and determination make him a prime candidate to seize this opening.

