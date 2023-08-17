UFC 292 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 5

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We're just a few days out from UFC 292, which means it's time for another round of predictions from the B/R combat sports squad.

The event goes down at TD Garden in Boston this Saturday, and the card will be topped by two intriguing title fights.

The top attraction will see bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling attempt to defend his belt a record fourth time against popular striker Sean O'Malley. Before that, women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will put her belt on the line against an extremely dangerous challenger in Amanda Lemos.

The middle bout of the card will be contested at welterweight, where rising contender Ian Machado Garry will duke it out with the always game Neil Magny, who stepped in to replace Geoff Neal on short notice.

The second fight of the main card will also be under short-notice circumstances, with Da'Mon Blackshear stepping in to fight Mario Bautista at bantamweight, just a week after he submitted Jose Johnson with a twister. He's replacing Cody Garbrandt.

The UFC 292 main card opener will be a fun-looking bantamweight scrap between top-10 mainstays Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera.

Keep scrolling to see how we see the major contests shaking out.