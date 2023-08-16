X

CFB

NEWSTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Report: ACC Insiders Wouldn't Be 'Shocked' If FSU Serves Formal Notice for 2025 Move

    Erin WalshAugust 16, 2023

    TALLAHASSEE, FL - APRIL 15: Florida State Seminoles linebacker Kalen DeLoach (4) runs with the ball during the Florida State Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase on April 15, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Florida State is reportedly ready to leave the ACC as the college athletics landscape continues to change with realignment.

    While a university source told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde no deal is close for Florida State to leave the conference, multiple ACC sources said that "they would not be shocked if the Seminoles serve formal notice of a 2025 move in a matter of days or weeks."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.