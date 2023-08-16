Wander Franco Investigation in Dominican Republic Being Handled by Special Division

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is reportedly under investigation by a special division in the Dominican Republic.

According to Martín Adames Alcántara of the Associated Press, a division that specializes in minors and gender violence is investigating his alleged relationship with a minor.

Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal, who is a prosecutor in the Dominican Republic, said he has not been in contact with Major League Baseball or authorities in the United States. He also explained the investigation was opened under the National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit.

Tampa Bay placed Franco on the restricted list on Monday as MLB opened an investigation into social media posts regarding the alleged nature of his relationship with a minor.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Rays are still paying the shortstop even though they are not required to while he is on the restricted list.

"The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco have mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List and take leave from the Club for the duration of the current road trip," the team said in a statement.

Franco is under contract with Tampa Bay through 2032 with a club option for 2033.